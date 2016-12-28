Canada lists Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent and the Indian Mujahideen as terrorist entities

RALPH Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced on Wednesday that the Government of Canada has listed Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Indian Mujahideen (IM) as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code.

The actions of AQIS and the IM meet the legal threshold set out in the Criminal Code, which requires the existence of reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity or is knowingly acting on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity.

AQIS is affiliated with Al Qaida and has claimed responsibility for the September 6, 2014 attempt to hijack Pakistan Naval Ship Zulfiqar; the October 31, 2015 attacks on two publishers in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and several assassinations.

The IM’s stated goal is to carry out terrorist actions against non-Muslims for their oppression of Muslims. The group’s primary method of attack is multiple coordinated bombings in crowded areas against economic and civilian targets to maximize terror and casualties. It has also organized training in Pakistan with militant Islamist groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a listed entity under the Criminal Code.

The Criminal Code mandates potentially severe penalties for persons and organizations that deal in the property or finances of a listed entity. It is a crime to knowingly participate in, or contribute to, any activity of a listed entity for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the entity to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.

Moreover, as a result of the required two-year review, the Government of Canada removed from the list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code the three following organizations: Al-Ittihad Al-Islam, the Islamic Army of Aden, and the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia. Delisting reflects the fact that circumstances may change over time. For example, groups may no longer exist or become inactive.

There are currently 53 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code.

The listing of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code can facilitate the prosecution of perpetrators and supporters of terrorism and plays a key role in countering terrorist financing.

Goodale said: “Today’s update of the Criminal Code terrorist entity listings is an important step in our efforts to ensure Canada remains a safe and peaceful country. The Government of Canada is unwavering in its commitment to protect the safety and security of Canadians, and to safeguarding our rights and freedoms, and the open, inclusive character of our country. We will continue to take appropriate action to counter terrorist threats to Canada, its citizens and its interests around the world.”

Currently listed terrorist entities