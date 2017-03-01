Canada is miles – or rather, kilometres – away from a uniform system of measurement

HOW tall is Sidney Crosby? And how far is it from Vancouver to Halifax? For most Canadians, the answers to these questions are “5 feet, 11 inches,” and “6,160 km,” respectively.

Contained within these answers is a distinctly Canadian contradiction: Although this country officially went metric in the 1970s, there are many day-to-day measurements for which Canadians have not forgotten their imperial roots.

A new public opinion poll from the Angus Reid Institute finds this is especially true of older Canadians, who were schooled in a system of pounds and gallons instead of kilograms and litres.

Conversely, younger (under 25) Canadians’ stated unfamiliarity with the imperial system suggests the shift towards the metric system will continue as time goes on.

But even those who came of age after the official shift have hardly embraced metric across-the-board, and it appears that Canadians, young and old, are content to continue using both systems in their daily lives.

Key Findings:

The most commonly used metric measurement is Celsius to measure air temperature (87% of Canadians do so), while imperial is most often used for personal height and weight (91% of Canadians use feet and pounds over centimetres and kilograms)

Most Canadians say they know each system either “very well” or “fairly well,” with more expressing this degree of familiarity with metric (86%) than imperial (74%)

Two-thirds of Canadians (67%) are perfectly fine with the country’s mixture of measurements. The rest split roughly evenly between saying they’d prefer to go back to imperial (16%) and saying the country should “work harder” to fully embrace metric (17%)

Metric vs. Imperial: Which is used for what measurements?

Canada made its first formal switch from imperial to metric units on April 1, 1975. That was the first day weather reports gave temperatures in degrees Celsius, rather than Fahrenheit. Many did not take kindly to the change.

More than 40 years later, Celsius is the default measure for air temperature in the minds of nearly all Canadians, but other changes in measurement have not stuck quite so well.

Asked what units they think of first when considering 10 common measurement situations, Canadians express a preference for imperial measurements on six of them, as seen in the infographic.