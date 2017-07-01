Home Breaking News IN PHOTOS: CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN VANCOUVER IN PHOTOS: CANADA DAY CELEBRATIONS IN VANCOUVER By posted by: Rattan Mall - July 1, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet At Canada PlacePHOTOS BY SUKHWANT SINGH DHILLON At Sunset Community CentrePHOTOS BY SUKHWANT SINGH DHILLON RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News Lions down Redblacks in thriller at BC Place Breaking News Jonathan Flores, 18, and Cody McClain, 21, arrested by Abbotsford Police’s Gang Task Force Breaking News Vancouver to mark Canada 150 with giant, record-breaking flag LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here