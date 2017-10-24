Sikh Blood Donation Campaign Against Genocide in November to provide “the gift of life”  

SIKHS in Surrey, in protest against the horrific massacre of innocent Sikhs in November 1984 – what they call “genocide” – even as Indian Police did nothing to prevent the murders, rapes and pillaging of Sikh homes and businesses and even gurdwaras, decided to protest in a novel way by holding a blood donation campaign to save lives.

Today, that campaign spans the globe and keeps expanding. As of December 2016, the campaign has been successful in providing “the gift of life” to over 120,000 Canadians. In fact, Blood Services has declared this as the largest life-saving campaign in Canada.

The organizers told the media on Tuesday at a press conference: “Our volunteers are doing this for the good of all people no matter what their faith, color, or views. Nobody does this to receive rewards or recognition; it’s done for the satisfaction of doing good for humanity.”

Schedule in B.C.:

* Vancouver: 4750 Oak Street on Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

* Victoria: 3449 Saanich Road on Saturday, November 4, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

* Kelowna: 1865 Delworth Drive on Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

* Surrey: Unit C2 15285-101st Ave (Permanent Clinic) on Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

* Surrey: 6887 132nd Street (École Gabrielle-Roy School) on Sunday, November 12, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

* Kamloops: 1205 Rogers Way on Tuesday, November 7, 12-7 p.m.

* Abbotsford: 3145 Gladwin Road on Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

As in past years, several North American cities outside of B.C. will be partaking in the campaign in November. These include cities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec in Canada, and three cities in Washington state and Yuba City in California in the U.S. Cities across Australia will also be participating.

For more information and schedules, visit website www.Genocide1984.com