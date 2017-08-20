ON Sunday (August 20), just before 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 6900-block of 127A Street for a report of a suspicious occurrence. Police found an unresponsive adult victim in a laneway. The individual has succumbed to their injuries and the manner of death is suspicious in nature.

Police say the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time as police gather evidence. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].