And Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, California, correctly spelled the word to defeat Rohan Rajeev, 14, from Oklahoma.

She is the thirteenth Indian-American in a row to win the spelling bee.

The two had earlier correctly spelled words such as cheiropompholyx (a type of eczema affecting the skin of the hands and feet), durchkomponiert (a German-origin word used to describe a song that is not based on repeated sections) and tchefuncte (relating to a Native American tribe that lived in Louisiana from 600 BC to 200 AD).

Then Rohan misspelled the word marram and Ananya got two words right to clinch the

Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

Ananya plans to split the $40,000 prize money with her seven-year-old brother. She will use her share for her college education.