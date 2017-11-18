Punjab Cabinet approves scheme for youth settled in Canada and other countries

Chandigarh (PTI): The Punjab Cabinet on November 17 approved the “Connect With Your Roots (CYR)” program to reach out to youngsters of Punjabi origin settled in other countries.

The program aims connecting youths, whose parents, grandparents or great-grandparents settled abroad, to their ancestral roots and culture, an official spokesperson said after the Cabinet meeting here.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who had announced the program during his recent visit to London, briefed the Cabinet about its objective.

CYR aims at creating awareness among the NRI youth about the real situation prevailing on the ground in Punjab, the spokesperson said.

Initiated by the NRIs affairs department on the directives of the chief minister, it would be open to those in the age group of 16 to 22 years.

The first group of 15 such youngsters is expected to arrive on January 9. he said.

The chief minister said that following the Cabinet’s approval he will write to the ambassadors and high commissioners of various countries, including Canada, the UK and Australia, to apprise them about the scheme and invite groups from these nations.

The program would provide youngsters with an opportunity to visit their native place or the town where their parents or grandparents were born, or the place where spent their childhood, the spokesperson said.

It will also give them a chance to learn and speak their native language, and see historical places, he said.