PORT Moody’s first-ever Car-Free Day will include more than 90 booths presented by local businesses, artisans, and non-profit groups, plus great food and live music. This community celebration will take place on St. Johns Street, between Douglas and Moody streets, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 20.

“We’re counting down to Car-Free Day on August 20 – make sure you mark your calendar,” said Mayor Mike Clay. “Come down to St. Johns Street for fun, food, and a festive atmosphere. The response from our business community has been fantastic. With more than 90 vendors, live music, and activities for all ages, it’s sure to be an afternoon to remember. Leave the car at home and join the celebration!”

Car-Free Day is a community celebration featuring:

· live music, including folk-rock artist Greg Drummond, and The Rhythm Method, an eight-piece R&B, funk, pop, and rock band that plays hits from the ’60s right through to today;

· great food, available from local restaurants;

· Brewers Row Beer Garden at Queens Street Plaza;

· family-friendly activities, like rock climbing, street hockey, face painting, and a bicycle skills and safety zone;

· roving entertainers and mascots;

· more than 90 booths presented by local businesses and artisans; and

· electric vehicle demonstrations.

St. Johns Street, between Douglas and Moody streets, will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 20. Commuters are strongly advised to take alternative routes. Visit the City’s website to view the Car-Free Day traffic management summary. On-street parking in the area will be extremely limited, so the City asks residents and visitors to consider alternative ways to get to the celebration: walk, bike, or take public transit.

Visit portmoody.ca/carfreeday for more information.