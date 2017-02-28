Burnaby South Rebels celebrate BC Junior Boys Provincial Championship with win over Sir Charles Tupper

THE 2017 Telus Junior Boys Provincial Basketball Invitational Tournament ended with Burnaby South Rebels taking home the gold.

Sir Charles Tupper started the game strong in the 1st quarter and held a 14-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Momentum shifted in the second when Sir Charles Tupper’s star forward, the 6-foot-5 Toni Maric (#15), got into foul trouble and had to sit out most of the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Burnaby South took advantage of this and by the half time rolled around they were ahead 30-2.

In the 3rd quarter both

teams had a fairly even game as both sides scored 14 points, the lead by Burnaby South at most was by 10 points or less. The 3rd ended with Burnaby South leading 44-38. In the 4th quarter the Rebels put the game away with a 10-to-0 run which ultimately put the game out of reach for Tupper. With a 58-46 win over the #2 ranked Tigers, Burnaby South brought home the gold and can now call themselves the best in BC.

The #11 ranked North Delta Huskies captured 3rdplace, following its 53-42 win over the #4 West Vancouver Highlanders. place, following its 53-42 win over the #4 West Vancouver Highlanders.

The 48th annual Championship game was seen in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Langley Events Centre.

Final Standings

1. Burnaby South Rebels

2. Sir Charles Tupper Tigers

3. North Delta Huskies

4. West Vancouver Highlanders

5. St. George’s Saints

6. Okanagan Mission Huskies

7. Pitt Meadows Mauraders

8. R.E. Mountain Eagles

9. Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers

10. St. Patrick Celtics

Most Valuable Player of the Tournament

Baltej Sohal – Burnaby South

Championship Player of the Game

Brandon Obuyes – Burnaby South

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Sebastian Lemos – Sir Charles Tupper

Most Sportmanlike Team

St. Patrick Celtics

First Team All-Stars

Suraj Gahir – North Delta

Erik Neusel – West Vancouver

Emir Krupic – Burnaby South

Norben Bulosan – Sir Charles Tupper

Toni Maric – Sir Charles Tupper

Second Team All-Stars

Jerric Palma – St. George’s

Arjun Samra – Lord Tweedsmuir

Arun Atker – North Delta

Giordano Khan – Burnaby South

Cole Leon – Pitt Meadows

Third Team All-Stars

Harrison Bortolon – Okanagan Mission

Simoen Ceolin – West Vancouver

Jarrett Jacobs – R.E. Mountain

Dencel Mondragon – St. Patrick

Gaurab Acharaya – Sir Charles Tupper