Burnaby South Rebels celebrate BC Junior Boys Provincial Championship with win over Sir Charles Tupper
THE 2017 Telus Junior Boys Provincial Basketball Invitational Tournament ended with Burnaby South Rebels taking home the gold.
Sir Charles Tupper started the game strong in the 1st quarter and held a 14-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play. Momentum shifted in the second when Sir Charles Tupper’s star forward, the 6-foot-5 Toni Maric (#15), got into foul trouble and had to sit out most of the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Burnaby South took advantage of this and by the half time rolled around they were ahead 30-2.
In the 3rd quarter both
teams had a fairly even game as both sides scored 14 points, the lead by Burnaby South at most was by 10 points or less. The 3rd ended with Burnaby South leading 44-38. In the 4th quarter the Rebels put the game away with a 10-to-0 run which ultimately put the game out of reach for Tupper. With a 58-46 win over the #2 ranked Tigers, Burnaby South brought home the gold and can now call themselves the best in BC.
The #11 ranked North Delta Huskies captured 3rdplace, following its 53-42 win over the #4 West Vancouver Highlanders. place, following its 53-42 win over the #4 West Vancouver Highlanders.
The 48th annual Championship game was seen in front of a sold-out crowd inside the Langley Events Centre.
Final Standings
1. Burnaby South Rebels
2. Sir Charles Tupper Tigers
3. North Delta Huskies
4. West Vancouver Highlanders
5. St. George’s Saints
6. Okanagan Mission Huskies
7. Pitt Meadows Mauraders
8. R.E. Mountain Eagles
9. Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers
10. St. Patrick Celtics
Most Valuable Player of the Tournament
Baltej Sohal – Burnaby South
Championship Player of the Game
Brandon Obuyes – Burnaby South
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
Sebastian Lemos – Sir Charles Tupper
Most Sportmanlike Team
St. Patrick Celtics
First Team All-Stars
Suraj Gahir – North Delta
Erik Neusel – West Vancouver
Emir Krupic – Burnaby South
Norben Bulosan – Sir Charles Tupper
Toni Maric – Sir Charles Tupper
Second Team All-Stars
Jerric Palma – St. George’s
Arjun Samra – Lord Tweedsmuir
Arun Atker – North Delta
Giordano Khan – Burnaby South
Cole Leon – Pitt Meadows
Third Team All-Stars
Harrison Bortolon – Okanagan Mission
Simoen Ceolin – West Vancouver
Jarrett Jacobs – R.E. Mountain
Dencel Mondragon – St. Patrick
Gaurab Acharaya – Sir Charles Tupper
Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=68468