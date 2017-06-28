BURNABY RCMP are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening in the park behind Edmonds Community Centre, at Humphries Avenue and Elwell Street.

On June 27, at approximately 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a male being shot in the park near the basketball courts. The victim, a 24-year-old Burnaby resident, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The investigation is still in its early stages, however, officers believe this is a targeted incident. The male victim is known to police.

Police are asking that anyone with further information about this incident to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-294-7922 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca