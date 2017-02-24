Burnaby homicide update: Parveen Maan charged with second-degree murder in death of wife

PARVEEN Mann, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder in Thursday’s death of his wife. He was arrested at the scene of the crime and remains in custody.

On February 23, just before 1 p.m., Burnaby RCMP were called to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 7900-block of 18th Avenue. When members of the Burnaby RCMP arrived, they searched the residence and located a female victim who was dead from injuries received during an altercation.

Maan was arrested at the scene. A court date for his next appearance has yet to be scheduled, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced on Friday.

The couple were parents to two young kids who were not at home at the time of the dispute. The next-of-kin have been notified, and the children are currently in the care of other family members. IHIT is working with Burnaby RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Services to continue with scene processing, and to determine what led up to this tragedy.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster said: “This family is attempting to deal with this loss as best as they can in these initial stages. This senseless act has left a gaping hole in a family, and two young kids without their mother.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

(SCANBC had tweeted on Thursday that a male had stabbed his wife to death with a machete on 19th Avenue and 4th Street in Burnaby.)