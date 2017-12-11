Deanne Burleigh is the new Chief Superintendent and Officer in Charge of Burnaby RCMP Detachment

FORMER Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment in B.C., Columbia, Deanne Burleigh, has been appointed to the position of Chief Superintendent and Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Burnaby RCMP Detachment.

“The City of Burnaby is very pleased to welcome Superintendent Deanne Burleigh to her new role as OIC for the Burnaby RCMP Detachment,” said Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan. “In addition to her most recent role, in which she was responsible for the policing of four municipalities, Chief Superintendent Burleigh brings to Burnaby experience from previously held positions as: the Officer in Charge of the Integrated Health and Resource Management Team at E Division HQ; Operations Officer at the Richmond Detachment; and eight years in commercial crime extensive operational. I know that her broad range of experience and expertise will serve our community very well.

“In addition, her focus on collaboration and communication will further advance the Burnaby Detachment’s many current outreach and community partnership initiatives. I am confident that Chief Superintendent Burleigh will be a tremendous asset to our City.”

Additional information about Burleigh, can be found here.