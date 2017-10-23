Brooklyn Golar of Vancouver charged with second-degree murder in Marline Mars’ death in West End

VANCOUVER Police announced on Monday that second degree-murder charges have been approved against 20-year-old Brooklyn Golar from Vancouver in relation to the October 13 murder of Marline Mars, a 34-year-old Vancouver resident.

Investigators feel that the only person responsible for this crime is Gola, who has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Police were called to an apartment in the area of Jervis and Harwood streets just before 4 p.m. on October 13. Officers found a dead woman inside the residence, along with other uninjured people who were considered witnesses.

The investigation is still continuing and investigators are asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact VPD homicide at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.