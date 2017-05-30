ASIAN Television Network International Limited, Canada’s largest South Asian broadcaster, announced on Tuesday that it has acquired the Canadian broadcast rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The ICC Champions Trophy is a one-day international (ODI) cricket tournament organized by the International Cricket Council, second in importance only to the Cricket World Cup. It was inaugurated as the ICC Knock Out Tournament in 1998 and has been played approximately every two years since.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1–18. This will be the 8th edition of the tournament. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Championship rankings as on September 30, 2015 qualified for the tournament. The eight teams were divided into two groups of four as follows:

Group A Group B Australia India Bangladesh Pakistan England South Africa New Zealand Sri Lanka

“We at ATN are again delighted to be associated with this world class cricket series through Star Sports and ICC. We are also pleased to collaborate with highly reputable cable and satellite platforms such as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, TELUS and others across Canada to offer our viewers a fabulous experience in high definition,” said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN.

ATN serves Canada’s diverse cultural communities with 54 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service, 3 sports Channels, 4 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include 4 music Channels, 4 lifestyle Channels, 3 Chinese Channels, 6 Punjabi channels, and several regional language channels. ATN operates a South Asian Radio Service on Satellite Radio across the United States and Canada. Some ATN content is also available on any Bell mobile phone that supports video. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Doordarshan, Star Network (News Corp), Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, Times Television Network, B4U Network, NDTV, Disney, ARY Group and many more. ATN channels are available on various Cable, Satellite and IPTV Platforms across Canada like Shaw Cable, Bell TV, Rogers Cable, Bell Fibe TV, TELUS Optic TV, Shaw Direct, Cogeco Cable, V Media and Others.

The series will air live on ATN pay per view on various cable and satellite platforms across Canada.