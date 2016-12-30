British Columbia’s top baby names for 2015: Oliver (217) for boys and Emma (258) for girls

Arjun (41) for boys and Seerat (25) for girls top South Asian names

FOR the first time, Oliver is the top name for boys born in B.C. according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

For the past five years, Emma and Olivia have been the top two names for girls born in B.C. and for the year 2015, Emma takes the prize and Olivia falls to second place.

Rounding out the top five names for girls born in the province in 2015 were Emily, Sophia and Ava.

For baby boys born in 2015, the remaining top five names include Ethan, Liam, Benjamin and Lucas.

The top names list is traditionally based on the exact spelling of names. However, when looking at different spellings of the same name, we have some new additions.

For girls, the top five names are Emma, Olivia, Sophia / Sofia, Emily / Emilee / Emilie and Amelia / Emelia / Emilia.

For boys, the top five names are Jackson / Jaxon / Jaxson, Lucas / Lukas, Oliver, Ethan and Liam.

Only names whose frequency occurs five or more times are listed.

A quick look through the list shows that among South Asian names, Arjun (41) for boys and Seerat (25) for girls were the most popular names.

Other South Asian names (more than 10) that figure in the list:

For boys: Arjun – 41; Mohammad (8) / Mohammed (12) / Muhammad (21) – 41 (the popular name is used by Muslims from different countries); Aarav – 32; Kabir – 25; Yuvraj – 25; Aryan – 17; Arjan – 10.

For girls: Seerat – 25; Gurnoor – 13: Harleen – 13; Sehaj – 11; Jasleen – 10. The names Jasmine (47) and Jessica (39) are also used by many South Asians.

It should also be noted that more and more South Asian families are adopting anglicized names for their kids.

THERE were 44,405 babies born in B.C. in 2015, consisting of 22,819 boys and 21,586 girls.

Preliminary statistics from January 1, 2016, to December 12, 2016, show that for babies born in 2016, the top name for boys is Lucas and the top name for girls is Olivia. Final statistics will not be available until later in 2017.

For more information, visit: www.vs.gov.bc.ca/babynames/baby2015.html