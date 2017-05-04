DESPITE Premier Christy Clark’s attempt to whip up hysteria against the NDP’s proposed budget, extreme propaganda against the NDP, a new public opinion poll from the Angus Reid Institute just five days before the 2017 provincial election campaign ends shows that 66 per cent of British Columbians prefer the NDP’s budget strategy of more spending on social programs paid for by tax increases.

The poll finds the governing BC Liberals and the opposition New Democratic Party locked in a tight race, with the Greens of BC adding pressure on, and potentially taking avenues away from a New Democrat victory.

Each party has distinct advantages and disadvantages ahead of the May 9 result, with the eventual outcome hinging on a number of factors, including strategic voting, the possibility of complacency among soft Liberal voters, the rate at which different age groups vote, and the geographic distribution of party support around the province.

This comprehensive analysis of the voting landscape considers these factors, as well as British Columbians’ views of key planks in the parties’ platforms, the appeal of the party leaders, and the overall mood of the province after six years of BC Liberal government.

The poll finds that both main parties boast their own regional strongholds – the Liberals in the interior, the NDP in the Lower Mainland. Neither party, however, holds a lead across each region of B.C.

The poll also shows that the Green Party is polling higher than it has ever performed in a B.C. election, but Green voter support is shakiest compared to that of the other parties.

The poll also shows that the huge lead that Clark had over NDP Leader John Horgan when it came to the question of who would be the best premier for B.C. has shrunk. Now only 28 per cent feel that way about Clark, while 23 per cent prefer Horgan and 18 per cent Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver. However, 29 per cent are not sure who would be the best premier.