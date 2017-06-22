BY JOHN HORGAN

Leader

B.C. New Democrats

CHRISTY Clark and the B.C. Liberals had 16 years to work for all British Columbians, and they chose to work for their rich friends and corporate donors instead.

Now, that Christy Clark is about to lose power, she wants everyone to believe she has changed. Her throne speech is just her latest desperate attempt to hold on to her job. But how can anyone trust her to fix the problems her choices created?

For years, ordinary people paid the price for Christy Clark’s choice to put the wealthy and the well-connected ahead of ordinary people. While the richest 2 per cent of British Columbians got a billion dollars in tax breaks, ordinary families were left on the hook for higher prices for B.C. Hydro, MSP and child care.

While Christy Clark’s friends in real estate got rich, ordinary people struggled to find affordable housing. For 16 years ordinary people suffered because of the choices made by Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals. And they have had enough.

Almost 60 per cent of British Columbians voted for a new government this election. British Columbians voted for a new government that will make life more affordable by getting rid of unfair tolls, and increasing access to childcare.

They voted for a new government that will deliver the services people count on, like better schools, shorter health care wait times and higher quality seniors’ care.

And they voted for a new government that will create good-paying jobs across the province, in high tech, in forestry, and by building the schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure that families need.

I’m excited to deliver the government that British Columbians voted for. It’s going to take time to fix the results of 16 years of B.C. Liberal neglect. I can’t wait to get started.

Unfortunately, Christy Clark is desperately trying to cling to power. After spending years attacking New Democrat plans to make life easier for families, she is suddenly pretending her values of changed. Her throne speech is filled with ideas she rejected, belittled and attacked.

Christy Clark had years to improve child care, to ban big money and to bring in a poverty reduction plan. Yet, time and time again, she chose instead to serve her rich friends and corporate donors instead of the people of B.C.

That’s why her government was rejected last election. A throne speech can’t make up for years of neglect.

Christy Clark didn’t care about struggling families two months ago, and she won’t care about struggling families two months from now if she gets what she wants. For her, it’s all about clinging to power, not about working for people.

People at the top have had their premier. Now it’s time for a premier that works for you. I’m ready to deliver.