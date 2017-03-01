World Wide Web Consortium Home
Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the new Commanding Officer for the RCMP in B.C.

Photo: Twitter

BRENDA Butterworth-Carr is the new Deputy Commissioner and Commanding Officer of the RCMP in B.C.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris in a statement said: “Policing is no ordinary career. It takes courage, determination and perseverance.

“Years ago, when I first met Brenda Butterworth-Carr, I was immediately struck by her professional and personal integrity and passion for public safety. I’ve observed her progression over the years as a leader in the RCMP and continue to be impressed.

“Brenda is from the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation Yukon and joined the RCMP in 1987 as a Native Special Constable. Her career has been diverse and has provided her with a strong understanding of the provincial, municipal and First Nations service agreements. Brenda also brings a wealth of experience working collaboratively with the many agencies and contract partners that support policing in B.C.

“As someone who has worked closely with Brenda and followed her career over the last 29 years, I couldn’t be more pleased by her appointment and we look forward to working with her.

“As we welcome Brenda to her new role, I would also like to congratulate Deputy Commissioner Craig J. Callens for a job well done and thank him for his 32 years of service.

“Please join me in congratulating Brenda on her new role and thanking Deputy Commissioner Craig J. Callens for his 32 years of service to the RCMP and to Canadians.”

