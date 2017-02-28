Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu hosts accessibility roundtable consultation

BRAMPTON: On the heels of a whirlwind visit to Brampton South on Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Liberal MP Sonia Sidhu turned her focus to consulting on important issues affecting vulnerable Canadians. She hosted a roundtable with stakeholders in the persons with disabilities sector who provided their views on the government’s path forward.

“I was touched to hear from people who think differently than I do and work with people with very different experiences than I live,” said Sidhu. “The work that organizations like United Way and March of Dimes do to help those who are vulnerable in our community is invaluable, and it’s perspectives like theirs that help to shape everyday things we can invest in to make Brampton more accessible.”

The government also invests annually to help address the needs of Canadians with disabilities through programs such as the Enabling Accessibility Fund, the Registered Disability Savings Plan, the Disability component of the Social Development Partnerships Program, the Canada Pension Plan Disability, the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities and Labour Market Agreements for Persons with Disabilities.

“The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring greater accessibility and opportunity for Canadians with disabilities in their communities and workplaces. We believe that all people deserve the same access and opportunities. For the first time in Canadian history, Canada has a Minister responsible for persons with disabilities. That is something I’m very proud of,” added Sidhu.

The minister has been given a mandate to ensure greater accessibility and opportunities for Canadians with disabilities. The minister has also been given the mandate to lead an engagement process with provinces, territories, municipalities, and stakeholders that will lead to the creation of planned federal accessibility legislation. Sidhu had asked the Minister of Sport and Disabilities a question several months ago regarding getting more girls and women involved in sports.