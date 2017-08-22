INVESTIGATORS from Peel Regional Police’s Division Criminal Investigation Bureau have charged a male with a hate-motivated criminal offence.

On Sunday, August 20, Matthew Wight, 28, of Brampton, was driving in the area of Centre Street and Williams Parkway in Brampton when he suddenly stopped his vehicle in front of a driveway of a residence. He uttered racial slurs and attacked the victim who was standing in the driveway without being provoked.

The victim, a 31 year-old male resident of Brampton, was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious facial injuries sustained from the assault.

Wight was subsequently charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm and one count of breach of recognizance.

Police pointed out that if a person is convicted of a criminal offence and it is proven that the offence was motivated by hate or bias, higher penalties may be imposed by the judge during sentencing.

For further information about hate-motivated and bias-motivated crimes, visit website www.peelpolice.ca/hate

If you are the victim of a hate-motivated or bias-motivated crime, in case of an emergency, call 911. In case of a non-emergency, call 905-453-3311.