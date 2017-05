The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises travellers of the following change in hours at the Boundary Bay port of entry:

The summer hours of service, heading northbound into Canada, for the NEXUS lane are in effect from May 20 to September 4, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

For additional information, visit the CBSA website at www.cbsa.gc.ca or call the Border Information Service at 1-800-461-9999.