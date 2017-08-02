THE Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) were called in after Surrey RCMP found a body inside a burned-out SUV in the 18700-block of 24th Avenue on Wednesday (August 2) at 12:30 a.m.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time. IHIT will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP.

Police are currently in the evidence-gathering phase and they will not be providing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected] Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).