Esha Deol blessed with a baby girl

Mumbai (PTI): Actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani have become proud parents to a baby girl.

Esha, daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, gave birth to her first child on October 20 at Hinduja Hospital, here. It was a normal delivery.

Grandparents Malini and Dharmendra were present at the hospital during the delivery, along with Bharat’s entire family and Esha’s sister Ahana and her husband Vaibhav Vohra.

The 35-year-old actor tied the knot with Bharat in June 2012 after dating for a year.