Arjan Bhullar and Kanwal Singh Neel among new inductees added to Richmond Sports Wall of Fame

FAMOUS wrestler-turned-UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar and Kanwal Singh Neel, who has decades of commitment to his community in education, athletics and community service, are among nine outstanding individuals in the categories of athletes, builders, coaches and officials who will be permanently inducted into the Richmond Sports Wall of Fame on Saturday, November 18 at Richmond City Hall.

“Sport is an important part of our community’s heritage, as well as providing lifelong benefits to its participants and inspiration for us all,” said Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie on Thursday. “It is an honour to recognize each of this year’s inductees for their achievements and dedication to their sport by having them inducted into the Richmond Sport Wall of Fame.”

This is the third year of inductions into the Richmond Sport Wall of Fame, which was launched in 2015. There are presently 34 individuals and teams that have been inducted into the Richmond Sports Wall of Fame. The Wall honours individuals and teams who have played significant roles in building Richmond’s sports community and / or excelled at their sport. Induction categories include: Pioneer, Builder, Coach, Official, Athlete, Masters Athlete, Team and Special Achievement. This year’s inductees:

Athletes

* Arjan Singh Bhullar – 2010 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist

* Darcy Marquardt– 2012 Olympic Silver Medallist and 2006 World Champion

* Brian Johns – Most decorated swimmer in Canadian University History

* Jennifer Joyce – 2006 Commonwealth Games Silver Medallist

* Andrew Mavis – 2000 Olympic Athlete

Builder

* Nancy Carey – 30 years of service as a Volunteer, Administrator and Coach of Girls Field Hockey

Official

* Kanwal Singh Neel – Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Sport as an International Athletics Official

Coaches

* Glenn Kishi – Two-Time Junior Football Provincial Champion Coach

* Dr. Doug Nielsen – Fastpitch Girls Softball Coach

The Richmond Sports Wall of Fame is located at the Richmond Olympic Oval and is part of the Olympic Experience (ROX). Access to the Richmond Sports Wall of Fame and the accompanying History of Sport in Richmond exhibit is free.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18 in Council Chambers at Richmond City Hall. The induction ceremony is open to the public.

Members of the public are now being encouraged to submit nominations for 2018 inductees to the Richmond Sports Wall of Fame. Nominations will be accepted up to December 31, 2017. The Richmond Sports Hall of Fame nomination form is posted on the City of Richmond website or www.richmond.ca/sports. Applications can be sent to sportswalloffame@richmond.ca