Better Business Bureau’s National Top 10 Scams of 2016

When a call centre in India was raided, Canada Revenue Agency Tax Scam dropped off dramatically

BETTER Business Bureaus across Canada say they have been working diligently to bring us the most prevalent scams that targeted Canadians in 2016. This year’s nefarious list is an amalgamation of information gathered from BBB’s Scam Tracker website, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and concerns brought forward by sponsors and community partners.

The truth is, it’s not good news and the numbers don’t lie. Canadians lost more money in 2016 than the previous two years – in fact, 50% more than in 2015. Last year, scammers took over 90 million out of the pockets of Canadians in a menagerie of ways from fake employment to online dating to misleading reviews.

There is some good news. The number one scam from last year has been in decline. A call centre in India was raided and the dreaded Canada Revenue Agency Tax Scam dropped off dramatically. While the numbers for that scam remain down, it has not gone away entirely.

“The positive takeaway right now is that there appears to be more reporting going on which would explain some of the increase in money lost,” says Danielle Primrose, President, and CEO of BBB serving Mainland BC. “But at the end of the day it still only represents at most 5% of what was actually taken from Canadians. There is a lot more work to be done and a lot more awareness to be raised and a lot more reporting to do. Don’t be ashamed; let someone know if you’ve been scammed.”

The Top 10 Scams of 2016

1. Employment Scams – $5.3 million reported

2. Online Dating Scams – $17 million reported

3. Identity Fraud – $11 million reported

4. Advance Fee Loans – $1.1 million reported

5. Online Purchase Scams – $8.6 million reported

6. Wire Fraud – Spearphishing – $13 million reported

7. Binary Option Scams – $7.5 million reported

8. Fake Lottery Winnings – $3 million reported

9. Canada Revenue Agency Scam – $4.3 million reported

10. Fake Online Endorsements – $Unknown

“BBB derived much of the information from our new web page, BBB Scam Tracker,” adds Primrose. “While we have focused on these ten scams, there have been thousands reported on the web page across North America since 2015.”

One of the key things people can do to prevent getting scammed is to regularly change their passwords to online accounts. With that in mind, BBB is launching its second annual ‘National BBB Password Day’ on March 15. They hope to inspire and remind Canadians about the importance of protecting their online presence. #bbbpasswordday

Spot a business or offer that sounds like an illegal scheme or fraud? Tell BBB about it. Help them investigate and warn others by reporting what you know. Visit them at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.