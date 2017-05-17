BELLINGHAM (Washington):

Khalsa Sajna Diwas was celebrated with the annual Nagar Kirtan at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash. The weather forecast was for rain, but miraculously the day turned out to be sunny last Sunday, resulting in record numbers attending.

The event keeps growing every year as more people from B.C. are also taking part. In addition to free food that is always present at such events there was also historical weapons’ demonstrations by the young and old along with many aspects of Sikh history.

Photos submitted