Mumbai (PTI): The stage is set and the excitement in Beliebers is high for international pop sensation Justin Bieber’s maiden India concert.

After rocking the stage in Dubai on May 6, the “Love Yourself” singer is set to perform in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Dubai is incredible… India you are next. Amit Bhatia, you ready? Purpose Tour Stadiums,” Bieber, 23, tweeted on Tuesday.

A rage among the youth, especially the teenagers with his experimental and fresh music, Bieber is touring to promote his critically-acclaimed album “Purpose”.

Titled the “Purpose World Tour”, around 45,000 Beliebers are expected to be in attendance for the Grammy-winning singer’s first-ever show at Navi Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium, where a huge stage has been constructed.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has confirmed the deployment of 500 personnel along with 25 officers to ensure proper security at the stadium, with drone cameras keeping a constant watch.

Apart from the local police standing on guard for the pop star and his own personal security, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera has also been roped in to ensure Bieber’s safety.

“Harry Potter” actress Elarica Johnson will host the highly-anticipated event of the year in the country.

The opening acts for Bieber’s gig include artistes such as DJ Sartek, DJ Zaeden and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

The performances will begin at 4 p.m. with DJ Sartek opening the concert.

Bieber is getting a royal treatment during his India stay. He will be treated to cuisines representing 29 states, people close to the organisers of the tour said.

After the show, Bieber is expected to attend a private yacht party with live karaoke singing.

The “Cold Water” singer is expected to spend the next two days of his trip to India visiting New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

Bieber will be showered with custom-made presents which include exclusive autographed sarod as a goodwill gesture from Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Swarovski-studded couture by Rohit Bal and Anamika Khanna-designed floor length chanderi silk jacket for his mother, Pattie Mallett, among others.

Bieber embarked on the tour on March 9 last year in Seattle and will close it on September 24 this year in Tokyo.