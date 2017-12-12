Bold, Beautiful and Remarkable: The 2018 Toyota Prius

TORONTO, ONTARIO –The Toyota Prius has built a global reputation for remarkable fuel efficiency, with each generation out-performing the last. Advances to the Hybrid Synergy Drive, TNGA, and other improvements combine to help the 2018 Toyota Prius go farther and do more on even less fuel. The 2018 Prius boasts a remarkable fuel efficiency of just 4.5L/100KM (city/highway combined), making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles on Canadian roads.

Inside, the 2018 Prius welcomes up to five adults to a beautiful, premium interior that combines advanced technology with features that are functional and fun. It’s very comfortable, surprisingly spacious, and loaded with comfort and convenience features – including a Display Audio system, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity for personal electronics, air conditioning with automatic temperature control, heated front seats, power door locks with key lockout protection, a 60/40 split fold-down rear seat to maximize cargo-hauling versatility, a multi-information display and ECO drive monitor, power windows with auto up/down function, chrome inner door handles, tilting/telescoping steering column, map lamps and a cargo area lamp, cruise control, the Smart Key System with Push Button Start, 12v power outlets for personal electronics and retained accessory power, and more.

What the design promises, the engineering delivers: The new Prius is even more fun to drive thanks to a lower centre of gravity that makes the vehicle feel more firmly planted than ever before. At the same time, a new suspension system – one of the benefits of TNGA – dials up driving pleasure. The Hybrid Synergy Drive is built around a 1.8L four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine and continuously variable transmission. It offers driver’s four selectable drive modes: Normal, ECO and Power plus the option to operate for short distances on electric power only. The 2018 Prius also provides driver and passengers with the benefits of state of the art safety technologies, headlined by Toyota Safety Sense P. This bundle of active safety technologies – including the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control – enhances driver capabilities to mitigate collisions, stay in lane, and see at night. Other safety technologies standard on all 2018 Prius models include the Toyota Star Safety System, eight air bags, a back-up camera, front seats with whiplash injury-lessening headrests, and more.

The 2018 Toyota Prius is now on sale at Toyota Dealers across Canada. For complete and up to date details and specifications, visit www.toyota.ca/prius.