BC Coroners Service investigating death of 3-year-old Nimrat Kaur Gill

THE BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the case of a three-year-old girl who died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on February 7.

Nimrat Kaur Gill, who lived in Abbotsford, had been taken to the hospital emergency ward by family members on February 6 and had been discharged home the same day. The next day her condition worsened, and she was returned to the hospital. She died later that day.

The Coroners Act requires that all deaths of children be reported to, and investigated by, the BC Coroners Service. The purpose of the investigation is not to find fault; however, recommendations may be made that could help prevent future deaths in similar circumstances.

 

