BBB serving Mainland BC’s Top 10 complaints and Top 10 inquiries of 2016

2016 was another busy year for BBB serving Mainland BC as it received nearly 6,000 complaints, published over 4,000 BBB verified customer reviews, and fielded over 2 million inquiries through their website. That’s a lot of work to stuff into one year, not to mention their other big projects like Top 10 Scams, their coveted Torch Awards, and dozens of public and trade show appearances. Now that the smoke has cleared, they can now show the public the Top 10 industries that get the most complaints, and the Top 10 types of businesses that people inquire about when looking for a service provider.

“Some of the types of business that get the most complaints do so because they are very large businesses. We expect that,” says Evan Kelly, Senior Communications Advisor for BBB serving Mainland BC. “Others have little oversight when it comes to guidelines and regulations.”

Top 10 Complaints by Type of Business:

• Parking lots and garages: 218 complaints

• Stereo systems – dealer (typically big box electronics stores): 200 complaints

• Automobile dealers – New Cars: 144 complaints

• Movers: 141 complaints

• Telephone service: 109 complaints

• Furniture dealers: 107 complaints

• Home décor, accessories & gifts – Online: 105 complaints

• Collection agencies: 103 complaints

• Plumbers: 102 complaints

• Loans: 95 complaints

“There are a lot of complaints in these industries that deal with contract issues, refund issues, and billing or payment problems. In other cases such as the moving industry, we find a plethora of delivery and timing issues,” says Kelly. “Advance fee loan companies are another problem that we deal with on a weekly basis. Those complaints are harder to deal with because these lending companies are fly-by-night and know full well they are scamming people.”

Top 10 BBB inquiries by Type of Business

(Accredited and non-accredited):

• Roofing contractors: 69,613 inquiries

• Movers: 67,637 inquiries

• Plumbers: 65,235 inquiries

• Used car dealers: 56,433 inquiries

• Renovation contractors: 54,580 inquiries

• Heating contractors:33,630 inquiries

• General contractor: 33,447 inquiries

• Car repair: 29,112 inquiries

• Landscape contractors: 27,902 inquiries

• Painters: 25,799 inquiries

“What BBB means by inquiry is that a consumer has searched our database for information on a type of business or particular business,” says Kelly. “The consumer may be looking to hire a service provider and wish to view their BBB Business Profile or they may be looking for information on a company they think might be questionable. With 98,000 BC businesses in our database, there is lots of information to share.”