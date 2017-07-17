Palatine, Illinois: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago’s all-day indoor basketball tournament at its 23rd annual Sports Festival on Saturday (July 15) at Palatine Park District, in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, was a huge success.

Eight teams from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio with fancy names like “TMT”, “Chicago Different Breed”, “Pick Your Poison”, “No Respect”, “Air Singhs”, “Cincinnati Dynasty”, “Indianapolis Hornets”, and “Milwaukee Sports Club,” but with phenomenal athletic talent registered and displayed extraordinary basketball game skill and stamina while facing tough competition from their opponents in the tournament rounds.

The Chicago team named “P.Y.P.” (Pick Your Poison) won the tournament by first beating the “Milwaukee Sports Club” team 56-31 in the semi-finals, and then another Chicago team named “C.D.F.” (Chicago Different Breed) 75-41 in the finals.

“Indianapolis Hornets” beat “Air Singhs” 43-32, but lost to “Chicago Different Breed” 51-36. “Cincinnati Dynasty” beat “No Respect” 48-39, but lost to “P.Y.P.” 68-51.

“P.Y.P.” grabbed the first place P.C.S. Chicago Basketball Cup 2017 and a cash prize of $1,500 sponsored and presented to the team by Harkewal Singh Lally, a local transport businessman.

The team named “C.D.F.” settled for the second place P.C.S. Chicago Basketball Cup and a cash prize of $1,000 sponsored by Lakhvir Singh Sahota another local businessman. The award was presented to the team by Raj Dhaliwal, an ardent P.C.S. supporter.

The P.C.S. Chicago Basketball MVP Cup 2017 and a gift check for the M.V.P. (Most Valuable Player) of the tournament, sponsored by Paul Lail, went to Mike Cole of “P.Y.P.” team who was selected for his skill, stamina, swiftness and scores. The award was presented by Lail himself.

“Many community members, teams supporters, basketball fans and players families watched and enjoyed the basketball games, and cheered to encourage our youth to participate in sports, leading to a healthy lifestyle, and staying out of trouble,” said Hardial Singh Deol, P.C.S. Chairman.

“P.C.S. aims to encourage our next generation to play sports including basketball, so that one day we may see a few of our own playing on professional basketball teams in tournaments like N.B.A.,” said Sukhmel Singh Atwal, P.C.S. President.

“P.C.S. Chicago intends to elevate this annual basketball tournament to much higher levels in coming years,” said Rajinder Singh Mago one of the P.C.S. organizers.

The tournament was organized by P.C.S. officials Sukhmel Singh Atwal, Parvinder Singh Nanua, Paul Lail, Surinder Singh Sangha, Surinder Palia, Bhinder Pamma, Sunny Kular, Balwinder Girn, Parminder Ghotra, Raibrinder Ghotra, Gurmit Singh Dhillon, Amarjit Kaur Atwal, Pardeep Deol, Bikram Chohan, Onkar Sangha, Yadwinder Grewal, Ronny Kular, Mohinderjit Saini, Jasbir Palia, Manjeet Bhalla, and Rajinder Singh Mago.

Dedicated P.C.S. volunteers like Iqbal Singh, Gurpreet Girn, Jaskaran Saini, Jujhar Singh, and Iqbal Singh Sodhi helped at the event.

The next P.C.S. major events being planned are “PCS Bhangra Competition” at “P.C.S. Night” on October 14, and “Thanksgiving Day Parade” on State Street in Chicago on November 23.

The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit community service organization devoted to promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports, education, good citizenship, and Punjabi culture, language and performing arts in the metropolitan Chicago area and beyond.

For further information contact:

Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago, P.O. Box 1244 , Palatine , IL 60078

Ph: 847-359-5727

e-mail: [email protected]

PCS website: http://www.pcschicago.org/