Bank of Montreal Fleetwood location celebrates bank’s 200th year of operations

THE Fleetwood Branch of BMO Bank of Montreal, which has been serving the community for six years, marked the bank’s 200th year of operations with a celebration at their location on Friday, February 17.

Over 150 customers attended the event, as well as notable politicians – including local MP John Aldag and B.C. Minister of Community, Sport, Cultural Development and Minister Responsible for Translink, Peter Fassbender – realtors, developers, lawyers, community organizations – such as the Surrey Crime Prevention unit – and staff from all lines of business.

BMO the Bear was also on hand to greet guests and passerby, and the cake and refreshments, decorations, and hundreds of balloons that fell to conclude the event lent to a festive atmosphere.

BMO also announced the first-time home buyer seminars, which educate on the program that complements the BC Home Partnership on a national scale by assisting with the journey of purchasing a first home. The seminars are being held in Abbotsford, Surrey and Coquitlam on March 7, 8 and 9.

BMO Bank of Montreal, Canada’s First Bank, opened for business on November 3, 1817, and celebrates a tremendous milestone in 2017 – its bicentennial. BMO has not only built a special company, but has played a pivotal role in the nation’s growth. The bank has been there through the development of many of Canada’s most significant institutions, financial systems and infrastructure projects, including the Canadian Pacific Railway and the Lachine Canal. It also provided Canada’s first widely-recognized and circulated currency.