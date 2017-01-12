B.C. phone tech company dials up success overseas

IMAGINE a world where every dated desk phone has been transformed into a smartphone; where cordless handsets connect to Wi-Fi; and where home phones can be taken anywhere without long distance or roaming fees.

One B.C. company is doing just that – revolutionizing the Internet phone industry and showcasing its innovative technologies on the global stage.

Based in Richmond, Apivio Systems Inc. is a leader in Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications equipment and software. Recently, the publicly traded company has made several lucrative deals with firms located in Korea, Japan and the U.S.

“Companies like Apivio are helping to create strong and enduring trade relationships,” said Teresa Wat, Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism. “We want every B.C. business to experience the same kind of success. That’s why we organize trade missions and establish trade and investment offices overseas – to diversify our export markets and help B.C. firms to reach new customers.”

In October 2016, Apivio announced that Texas firm TeleDynamics will distribute Apivio’s Wi-Fi, Android and other VoIP devices in the United States, with an initial purchase order for 2,000 of Apivio’s Liberty L2 Wi-Fi phones. Last December, Apivio also signed a global distribution agreement with NEC Japan to distribute Apivio’s Android-based desk phones under the NEC brand. These agreements are just two examples of the success the company is experiencing here and overseas.

“There’s no reason why regular desk phones can’t be multimedia devices with access to apps and a camera and other technologies that are readily available for cell phones,” said Rob Bakshi, President and CEO, Apivio Systems. “It’s our focus on pioneering new VoIP technologies for the enterprise phone industry that has captured the interest of companies from around the world.”

During a 2016 provincial trade mission to Japan and Korea, Apivio signed one of 17 deals between B.C. companies and Asian firms. With 75 employees and $60 million in annual revenue, Apivio’s expansion to key markets demonstrates how B.C.’s export and trade relationships provide a vital source of economic growth and job creation in British Columbia.

“Our mission is to go beyond the notion that an office phone is simply to talk on, to go beyond the idea that a desk phone can’t be portable, and to go beyond the assumption that upgrading devices in an office environment is impossible or expensive,” said Bakshi. “Innovation is key and we have consistently demonstrated that our solutions are cutting edge and affordable. This has greatly contributed to our export success.”

Apivio also has a subsidiary company based in South Korea and continues working to expand to new markets in Asia and North America in their effort to turn every enterprise office phone into a smart phone.

Quick Facts:

* In November 2016, total British Columbia goods exported worldwide totalled $35.4 billion, an increase of 7.7% over the same period in 2015.

* Goods exported to the United States in 2016 were up 11.6% to $19.3 billion compared to 2015.

* Goods exported to Japan in 2016 were up 2.4% to $3.3 billion compared to 2015.

* Goods exported to South Korea in 2016 were up 8.9% to $1.8 billion compared to 2015.