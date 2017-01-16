B.C. HOME Partnership program open for applications

AS of today (Monday), British Columbians looking to purchase their first home can apply to the B.C. Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership program, which helps first-time homebuyers create secure and stable futures for their families through home ownership.

The B.C. HOME Partnership is designed to help first-time homebuyers who can afford the costs of home ownership, but are experiencing challenges with the initial step in entering the market – that is, getting together a down payment.

The goal of the program is to help more British Columbians establish a nest egg and ensure the dream of home ownership remains in reach for families. The program contributes to the amount first-time buyers have already saved for their down payment, providing up to $37,500, or up to 5% of the purchase price, with a 25-year loan that is interest-free and payment-free for the first five years.

Under the B.C. HOME Partnership program, homebuyers must first qualify for an insured high-ratio mortgage, to ensure they can afford payments both today and in the future.

Applications are now being accepted for purchases that close on or after February 15, 2017.

Rich Coleman, Minister of Natural Gas Development and Minister Responsible for Housing, said: “We are confident that the new BC HOME Partnership will help turn the dream of home ownership into a reality for many British Columbians. This program will help first-time homebuyers build a secure and stable future for themselves and their families.”

Ajay Soni, National President, Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association, said: “The B.C. HOME Partnership program is a fantastic opportunity for first-time homebuyers in British Columbia. The program will help those that are renters leave the rental pool and create more vacancies for those who can’t afford to buy at home at this time.”