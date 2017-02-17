B.C. EVENTS: For the week starting Saturday, February 18

Vaisakhi Day Celebration

Khalsa Diwan Society, Vancouver, presents Vaisakhi Day Celebration on Saturday, April 15: 7-9 a.m. Kirtan (Hymn singing); 9-9:30 a.m. Reception of dignitaries; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Speeches; 10:45 a.m. Ardas. Parade: 11 a.m. Departure from Gurdwara Sahib; 4 p.m. Return to Gurdwara Sahib. The parade will proceed from the Ross Street Temple to Ross Street, Marine Drive, Main Street, 49th Avenue, Fraser Street, 57th Avenue, Ross Street. Location: 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver. Telephone: 604-324-2010. Fax: 604-322-0504. Email: kdsross@live.com. Web: www.kdsross.com. RSVP A.J. Rai or Mrs. Mand at 604-322-5610 or email kdsross@live.com.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Community Forum: Immigration & Racial Discrimination

“Safeguarding Our Communities, Upholding Our Shared Values” – A Community Forum on Immigration & Racial Discrimination. Keynote address by Artur Wilczynski, Canada’s Ambassador to Norway.

When: Wednesday, February 22. Forum at 1:30 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m.

Where: UBC Robson Square.

Register at www.successbc.ca/communityforum

The VOICE is a media sponsor of the event.

SAFA: International Women’s Day

Saturday, February 18, 12-5 p.m. at Langara College, West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. South Asian Family Association (SAFA) will be hosting its annual International Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Langara College, West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. The theme for 2017 is “Be Bold for Change: Empowering Women in the Workplace.” The afternoon event from 12-5 p.m. will feature two sessions, the first being a panel discussion with professional women from various career fields about the biases that women face every day in the workplace and strategies for empowerment and overcoming barriers. Following the panel presentation, there will be individual presentations by three distinguished female speakers and a Q&A session to follow. Throughout the event there will be entertainment and light refreshments and the finale will be marked by an opportunity for networking and mingling. All are invited to this free afternoon. The speakers will be Shushma Datt, the first Indo-Canadian broadcaster in Canada; Farzana Jaffer-Jeraj, who is a noted author, motivational speaker, and life coach; Deena Safi, a woman who balances many roles as a life coach, wellness counselor, clinical hypnotherapist, event planner, professional makeup artist, and community activist; and Jivi Saran, an author and corporate mentalist who hails from Nanaimo. Admission to this event is free, however it requires pre-registration on the day of the event. You can obtain more info by emailing info@safa.ca or calling 778-688-3996.

Westminster Savings’ New Central City Location

Saturday, February 18 with celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Westminster Savings Credit Union is hosting a community event on Saturday, February 18, to celebrate the opening of their new Central City branch. The community is invited to a fun-filled celebration throughout the day featuring kids’ activities, refreshments, prizes and free giveaways. Westminster Savings will also be presenting the Simon Fraser University Surrey Campus with a $100,000 contribution to extend its continuing support for the Westminster Savings Theatre.

11:45 a.m.: Opening ceremony; Cheque presentation to SFU Surrey Campus. 3 p.m.: Event ends. At Westminster Savings Central City Branch, Central City Shopping Centre, #2672, 10153 King George Boulevard, Surrey.

Evening of Bhajan / Kirtan (Sai, etc)

All devotees are invited at Hindu Cultural Society and Community Centre of B.C., 3885 Albert Street, Burnaby, to participate in an evening of bhajan / kirtan (Sai, etc) on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. Program: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Bhajan / Kirtan. 7:15 p.m. Bhojan. Contact: Rajubhai Parekh at 604-327-8295 Kantibhai Patel at 604-522-7989 or the Mandir at 604-299-5922.

Muriel Arnason Library

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster on Saturday, February 18, 2-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Come and enjoy the Chinese dance items and a Tai Chi demonstration, make a craft and a lucky envelope, and taste some New Year’s foods.

This is a free, drop-in program. All supplies are provided. Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65th Avenue. Phone: 604-532-3590.

South Asian Seniors: Bingo

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to come and play bingo for fun and make new friends on Sunday, February 19, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple at 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. Bring only two dollars. Members will teavh you how to play. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

South Asian Film Education Society (SAFES)

Film screening and discussion of “Yasmin” (2004) and the experience of South Asian Muslims and Islamophobia in cinema on Saturday, February 25, 2-5 p.m., in Room 4955, SFU Goldcorp Centre, 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver. “Yasmin” is the story of a young British Pakistani woman and how her life changes after 9/11 (87 minutes). The film is directed by Kenneth Glenaan and stars Archie Punjabi, Renu Setna and Syed Ahmed. All SAFES screenings are free but people are encouraged to join the society.

Free Session: Permanent Resident Application

Richmond Multicultural Community Services. On Saturday, February 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at #320 – 7000 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond. Are you an international student or temporary foreign worker? Would you like to learn details of different categories to become a permanent resident of Canada? Do you want to apply for permanent residence? Join this workshop to learn more about how to apply for Permanent Residence (PR). Updated on requirements for PR. Email: karamjit@rmcs.bc.ca or phone 604-279-7160 to register.

Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA)

14th Annual International Mother Language Day on Sunday, February 26. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Function: 2-4 p.m. At North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 – 84th Avenue, Delta. * Discussions: Ongoing efforts to have Punjabi language education in all levels of educational institutions. * Guest speaker: Harnarayan Singh, a well-known broadcaster and musician. * Special Honour: PLEA will honour a prominent, well-known personality of Punjabi community who has done great service for Punjabi language education in Canada. * Young Punjabi learners will share poetry, songs and ideas. PLEA invites everyone to come and be part of the annual celebration of our mother tongue Punjabi. Free event. Refreshments. For more information, contact: Balwant Sanghera at 604-836-8976 / Sadhu Binning at 604-437-9014 / Parvinder Dhariwal at 778-838-1121 / Paul Binning at 778-889-8255.

PICS and Humjoli

Present “Ek Shaam Pyar Ke Naam” on Tuesday, February 28 at 4:15 p.m. at Bollywood Banquet Hall, 8166 128th Street, Surrey. Tickets: $25 per person. For tickets / sponsorship call Davinder Johal at 604-590-5926, Davinder Bachra at 604-219-1184, Suman Sharma at 604-781-7454 or Saroj Sood at 778-681-5602. Humjoli is Better at Home (Surrey-Whalley) social group initiative comprising senior South Asian women.

India Mahila Association

Celebrates International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 5 at 8240 Fraser Street, Vancouver with dinner, entertainment and dancing. This is a women-only, alcohol-free event. 3 p.m.: Doors open and appetizers. 4 p.m.: Entertainment and dancing. 7 p.m.: Buffet dinner. For tickets and more information, call IMA Line at 604¬321¬7225 or 604¬440¬8020. Email: india_mahila_association@hotmail.com

Surrey-Green Timbers NDP: Kick Up Your Heels

12nd Annual Kick Up Your Heels: Bollywood Bhangra Bash hosted by retiring MLA Sue Hammell and NDP candidate Rachna Singh on Sunday, March 5 at the Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. This year is in celebration of International Women’s Day. Our feature performers include a high-energy team of female bhangra dancers alongside female dhol drummers to take you into the energetic and exuberant atmosphere of Bollywood films. We welcome everyone to join the dancers in a bhangra lesson. There will also be an Indian buffet, a silent auction and shopping at our boutique. Tickets: Early Bird – $60 (until February 5). Regular – $75. Diva VIP – $100 (includes a drink ticket and a gift bag). To purchase tickets online, visit:

https://secure.bcndp.org/event/549. To purchase by phone, in cash or by cheque: Phone: 604-603-1790 (Jason) /email kickup2017@gmail.com

An Evening of Geet & Ghazal

KVP Entertainers are presenting a homage to India’s legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh & India’s legendary actor Om Puri with “An Evening of Geet & Ghazal” by Tauseef Akhtar and narrated by the baritone voice of Kabir Bedi at the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Kamal’s Video Palace (KVP Entertainers on Facebook) at 604-592-9777. Call 604-833-1977 for more information.

Shakti Awards Nomination

Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognized as a leader, advocate, artist, visionary or a source of strength? This is your opportunity to have them celebrated by nominating them for the Shakti Award. The Shakti Awards were founded in 2000 to recognize and honour women who have displayed Shakti – strength and energy – in their community, locally and / or globally. If you would like to nominate a woman that embodies Shakti, use the information below and email your nomination to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com no later than March 8. Awards will be announced at the Shakti Awards Gala on March 25 at Bollywood Banquet Hall at 6:30 p.m. Nominations must be submitted via email. Submissions sent through other means (social media, in-person or phone / text messages will not be considered). Ensure that the description of the nominee’s accomplishments reflect the category in which she is being nominated and provide clear examples of how the nominee has excelled in the specific field and why you feel she deserves the Shakti Award in that specific category. Categories: * Academic Achievement Award (High School or University / College student) * Public Service / Volunteer Award * Business Entrepreneur Award * Artistic Achievement Award * Sports and Recreational Award * Resilience Award – A woman who has overcome adversity and has used her personal journey in a way to inspire and motivate others to be positive despite challenges and setbacks. Her achievements may reflect one of the above categories or she can simply be a woman who takes care of her children, parents or herself. Nomination Information: * Name * Age * Address, phone number(s) and email * Name, phone number and email of nominator * Brief summary of reason for nomination – how the nominee’s accomplishments relate to the stated category, the impact of their role, and why they should be chosen to receive a specific award. Identify how the nominee will contribute to Shakti: Empowerment of Women, Children and Families Society.

Volunteers Needed: Tax Time

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) helps individuals prepare their income tax and benefit returns. CVITP volunteers help complete over half a million tax returns every year for individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation. They are once again seeking community organizations to host tax preparation clinics in communities throughout B.C. They are also looking for volunteers to prepare tax returns. Individuals must be willing to work with their local community organization and have a basic understanding of income tax. Community organizations and their volunteers have offered free tax preparation clinics in various locations including, schools, churches, seniors’ residences, and nursing homes. Community organizations find the CVITP an excellent way to reach out to seniors, students, and newcomers to Canada. The CRA offers free training and tax preparation software to community organizations and their volunteers. Training sessions start in January 2017. For more information, call 1-888-805-6662, or visit website at cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

