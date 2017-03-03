B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, March 4

Vaisakhi Day Celebration

Khalsa Diwan Society, Vancouver, presents Vaisakhi Day Celebration on Saturday, April 15: 7-9 a.m. Kirtan (Hymn singing); 9-9:30 a.m. Reception of dignitaries; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Speeches; 10:45 a.m. Ardas. Parade: 11 a.m. Departure from Gurdwara Sahib; 4 p.m. Return to Gurdwara Sahib. The parade will proceed from the Ross Street Temple to Ross Street, Marine Drive, Main Street, 49th Avenue, Fraser Street, 57th Avenue, Ross Street. Location: 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver. Telephone: 604-324-2010. Fax: 604-322-0504. Email: kdsross@live.com. Web: www.kdsross.com. RSVP A.J. Rai or Mrs. Mand at 604-322-5610 or email kdsross@live.com.

South Asian Seniors: Filing Income Tax Returns Free

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey informs South Asian seniors that during the tax filing period they can help you to file your income tax returns for the year 2016 free of cost through the community volunteer program of Canada Revenue Agency from now to May 2 – if you are living in Surrey / Delta. The eligibility criteria are as follows: 1. Single individual with annual income limit up to $ 30,000. 2. Couples with annual income up to $ 40,000. 3. Adult with one child annual income up to $ 35,000, add the income limit by $ 2,500 for each dependent child. Interest income not over $ 1,000 and this income will be included as total eligibility. With no investment income, no rental income, no business or partnership income and no capital gain or loss. SIN card and photo ID will be required for proof. If you are eligible, contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

South Asian Film Education Society

Film screening of “Muzaffarnagar Baaqi Hai” on Sunday, March 5, 2-5 p.m., in Room 418, Surrey Public Library (City Centre), 10350 University Drive, Surrey. In September, 2013, the Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh experienced some of the worst anti-Muslim communal massacres since 1947. In this 2015 documentary (which the Indian Censor Board refused to certify), director Nakul Singh Sawhney probes what took place.

South Asian Seniors: Healthy & Happy Living at Home

Vedic Seniors Parivar of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey requests all the members to support and attend the iCON South Asian Health Forum – Healthy and Happy Living at Home – organized by iCON team of experts from the Faculty of Medicine, UBC, Vancouver, on Sunday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grand Taj Banquet Hall, # 6 – 8388 128th Street, Surrey. There will be booth exhibitions. Light refreshments will be provided. Your questions regarding health issues will be answered by the iCON panel of doctors. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

India Mahila Association

India Mahila Association (IMA) is inviting all women to come and celebrate International Women’s Day at Fraserview Hall, 8240 Fraser Street, Vancouver, on Sunday, March 5. There will be dinner, entertainment, lots of singing and dancing. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the formal part of the event starting at 4 p.m. Cost is $20 (or $25 at the door). Call 604-440-8020 to see where you can pick up tickets or if you would like more information, or you can leave a message on the IMA Line at 604-321-7225. IMA is a grassroots, non-profit organization whose main focus has been empowering women, raising awareness and education on women’s issues. The membership of IMA consists of women of South Asian origin and while the organization brings together women from diverse backgrounds and ages reflecting a wide diversity of religions, traditions, customs and political affiliations, it operates on secular principles.

Surrey-Green Timbers NDP: Kick Up Your Heels

12nd Annual Kick Up Your Heels: Bollywood Bhangra Bash hosted by retiring MLA Sue Hammell and NDP candidate Rachna Singh on Sunday, March 5 at the Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. This year is in celebration of International Women’s Day. Our feature performers include a high-energy team of female bhangra dancers alongside female dhol drummers to take you into the energetic and exuberant atmosphere of Bollywood films. We welcome everyone to join the dancers in a bhangra lesson. There will also be an Indian buffet, a silent auction and shopping at our boutique. Tickets: Early Bird – $60 (until February 5). Regular – $75. Diva VIP – $100 (includes a drink ticket and a gift bag). To purchase tickets online, visit:

https://secure.bcndp.org/event/549. To purchase by phone, in cash or by cheque: Phone: 604-603-1790 (Jason) /email kickup2017@gmail.com

George Mackie Library

Keep your local George Mackie Library, 8440 – 112 Street, Delta, in mind for free activities between March 11 and 26. Magician Gary Savard knows what makes children laugh. Bring the entire family to this fast-paced interactive magic show on Thursday, March 16, from 2-2:45 p.m. On Wednesday, March 22, from 10:30-11:15 a.m., school aged kids (5+) are invited to learn How to Amuse and Amaze Your Friends with magic tricks, science facts and more. Plus this year, Storytime (Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30-11 a.m.), Babytime (Thursdays, 10:30-11 a.m.), and LEGO Club (Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m.) continues through Spring Break. Do your children knit? Bring them with you and connect across the generations at Knit & Stitch on Friday, March 17 and 24 from 2-4 p.m. Knit & Stitch is an ongoing program where members of all ages and abilities share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

Saaz Institute of Indian Music

Saaz Institute of Indian Music presents Khayal, celebrating the experience and music of Sharanjeet Singh Mand on Sunday, March 12, 4-7 p.m., at Punjab Bhawan, 15347 Fraser Highway, Surrey. Mand will be interviewed by Dr. Thomas Hunter. This will be folowed bySharanjeet’s sitar recital accompanied by Cassius Khan. We will hear insights and perspectives about Sharanjeet’s experiences as a recognised Indian classical sitarist. We will learn about his thoughts on the development of Indian classical music in Canada and his experiences as a teacher, composer and performer. Tickets: $20. Text or call Shahnaz at 778-688-0037 for tickets. Light refreshments will be served.

Samarpaan

An evening of classical dance and music. Sujit Vaidya and Nadhi Thekkek will present duets and solos from their traditional repertoire to live musical accompaniment by Puneet Pnda (nattuvangam), Taniya Panda (vocal), Curtis Andrews (mridangam) and Mukund Shankar Krishnan (violin). On Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. at The Dance Centre, 677 Davie Street (Davie & Granville), Vancouver. Tickets: $22 – available through www.ticketstonight.ca. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Save The Children.

An Evening of Geet & Ghazal

KVP Entertainers are presenting a homage to India’s legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh & India’s legendary actor Om Puri with “An Evening of Geet & Ghazal” by Tauseef Akhtar and narrated by the baritone voice of Kabir Bedi at the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Kamal’s Video Palace (KVP Entertainers on Facebook) at 604-592-9777. Call 604-833-1977 for more information.

Shakti Awards Nomination

Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognized as a leader, advocate, artist, visionary or a source of strength? This is your opportunity to have them celebrated by nominating them for the Shakti Award. The Shakti Awards were founded in 2000 to recognize and honour women who have displayed Shakti – strength and energy – in their community, locally and / or globally. If you would like to nominate a woman that embodies Shakti, use the information below and email your nomination to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com no later than March 8. Awards will be announced at the Shakti Awards Gala on March 25 at Bollywood Banquet Hall at 6:30 p.m. Nominations must be submitted via email. Submissions sent through other means (social media, in-person or phone / text messages will not be considered). Ensure that the description of the nominee’s accomplishments reflect the category in which she is being nominated and provide clear examples of how the nominee has excelled in the specific field and why you feel she deserves the Shakti Award in that specific category. Categories: * Academic Achievement Award (High School or University / College student) * Public Service / Volunteer Award * Business Entrepreneur Award * Artistic Achievement Award * Sports and Recreational Award * Resilience Award – A woman who has overcome adversity and has used her personal journey in a way to inspire and motivate others to be positive despite challenges and setbacks. Her achievements may reflect one of the above categories or she can simply be a woman who takes care of her children, parents or herself. Nomination Information: * Name * Age * Address, phone number(s) and email * Name, phone number and email of nominator * Brief summary of reason for nomination – how the nominee’s accomplishments relate to the stated category, the impact of their role, and why they should be chosen to receive a specific award. Identify how the nominee will contribute to Shakti: Empowerment of Women, Children and Families Society.

ESL Book Clubs: Surrey Libraries

If you would like to practice your English and make new friends, join Surrey Libraries’ ESL Book Clubs. Come practice reading, speaking, and listening in English. Readers are welcome at any level from beginners to advanced. Library books will be provided (Levels 1-4). Call or visit the libraries to register. * City Centre Library: Wednesdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. March 22, April 19, May 24, June 21 * Fleetwood Library: Saturdays, 1:30 – 3 p.m. March 4, April 8, May 17 * Guildford Library: Thursdays, 2 – 3:30 p.m. March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1 * Newton Library: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22 * Semiahmoo Library: Thursdays, 1 – 2:30 p.m. March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15. www.surreylibraries.ca

Volunteers Needed: Tax Time

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) helps individuals prepare their income tax and benefit returns. CVITP volunteers help complete over half a million tax returns every year for individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation. They are once again seeking community organizations to host tax preparation clinics in communities throughout B.C. They are also looking for volunteers to prepare tax returns. Individuals must be willing to work with their local community organization and have a basic understanding of income tax. Community organizations and their volunteers have offered free tax preparation clinics in various locations including, schools, churches, seniors’ residences, and nursing homes. Community organizations find the CVITP an excellent way to reach out to seniors, students, and newcomers to Canada. The CRA offers free training and tax preparation software to community organizations and their volunteers. Training sessions start in January 2017. For more information, call 1-888-805-6662, or visit website at cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

