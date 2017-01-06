B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, January 7

South Asian Seniors: Group Birthday

Vedic Senior Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian senior members to attend a group birthday of 19 senior members born in November and December on Saturday, January 7, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. The program will start with snacks and tea. There will be live entertainment with jokes and Hindi songs by members. Guest Tejaswita Mohan will also entertain with Hindi songs. There will be a cake-cutting ceremony. Vegetarian lunch will also be served along with dessert in the dining hall of the temple. Registration required for non-members. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for registration.

South Asian Seniors: Digestive System

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend a power presentation on “Digestive System Organs, Disorders & Treatment” by Dr. Saroj Kumar, a family physician. On Sunday, January 8, 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. There will be a question and answer session. Tea and snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

MOSAIC: Canadian Citizenship Preparation Class

Join us for a two-day workshops to prepare for Canadian citizenship. The session will be facilitated by MOSAIC staff. We will talk about topics such as Canada’s history, symbols, government and geography, as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Registration required. Have PR number ready when registering and bring pens, paper, and Discover Canada book (if you have one) to class. Monday, January 16 and Tuesday, January 17, 1-4 p.m. at MOSAIC Language Center, 2730 Commercial Drive, Vancouver. Contact: Joy at 604-438-8214, ext. 211 or 604-254-9626, ext. 484 / jjhocson@mosaicbc.org

MOSAIC: English Conversation Circle

Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at MOSAIC Head Office, 1720 Grant Street, Vancouver. Contact: Saed at 604-254-9626, ext. 258 /

sabu-haltam@mosaicbc.org

Fraser Valley Chinese Association Charity Spring Festival

Saturday, January 21 at 6 p.m. at Chandos Pattison Auditorium of Pacific Academy, 10238, 168th Street, Surrey. “2017 Happy Spring Festival – the Surrey Chinese New Year Carnival” organized by Fraser Valley Chinese Association of Canada and National Maple Association. There will be well-known artists like Zhang Hui, Zhu Naijun and Luo Ling, as well as Erin, who has now signed with a big entertainment company. Ticket contact: Vivien Wang at 604-998-6639 or 604-818-6296; Ian Zhang at 604-370-6666 or 604-332-9698. Address to purchase tickets: C&C Learning Centre at 101-16055 Fraser Highway, Surrey; Columbia White Rock Education Centre at 4-2119 152nd Street, Surrey. Cost: Regular ticket – $10; VIP ticket – $38.

PICS: Free Business Entrepreneurship Support, Training Program

Are you a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or a person with refugee status? Are you in need of assistance to overcome employment barriers and are you ready to start your own business? If yes, then PICS is your ‘go to’ resource in the Lower Mainland that can help you bring your business idea to life. From pre-launch to growth and expansion, PICS supports entrepreneurs during planning and preparation, launch, and initial operations of business by providing training, coaching, financial consulting, mentoring and connections to business resources. You will learn how to develop a business plan, a marketing plan, arrange start-up funding and how to manage your cash. Eligible participants could receive financial support, if approved by the funder. Join PICS for an information session at * PICS Head Office – Unit 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. * PICS Vancouver Office – Unit 200, 8153 Main Street, Vancouver – on the 3rd Wednesday of every month from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. To attend the session you must pre-register at katarina.low@pics.bc.ca / deshpal.grewal@pics.bc.ca or contact Katarina Low at 604-596-7722, ext. 150 / Deshpal Grewal at 604-596-7722, ext. 126.

