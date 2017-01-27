B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, January 28

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Community Forum: Immigration & Racial Discrimination

“Safeguarding Our Communities, Upholding Our Shared Values” – A Community Forum on Immigration & Racial Discrimination. Keynote address by Artur Wilczynski, Canada’s Ambassador to Norway.

When: Wednesday, February 22. Forum at 1:30 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m.

Where: UBC Robson Square.

Register at www.successbc.ca/communityforum

The VOICE is a media sponsor of the event.

Annual Speatbc Dinner

Society of Punjabi Engineers & Technologists of BC are having their annual dinner at Royal King Banquet Hall, #365 – 8158 – 128th Street, Surrey, on Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m. This year they will be providing five $1,000 scholarships to our most deserving youths who have demonstrated a high scholastic standard along with volunteer leadership in the community.

SAFES Film Screening & Tribute to Om Puri:

“My Son the Fanatic” (1997) on Saturday, January 28, 2-5 p.m., at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (Room 4955), 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver. SAFES pays tribute to Om Puri (1950-2017). In this British drama, Puri plays Parvez, a whiskey-loving Pakistani immigrant cab driver whose son becomes a religious fanatic (87 minutes). To be followed by discussion. Film directed by Udayan Prasad, written by Hanif Qureshi.

Protest Against Racism

A rally to protest fascist posters in New Westminster will be held at Hyack Square on 8th and Columbia across from the New West Skytrain Station at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 29. More than 200 people attended the rally organized by New Westminster MLA Judy Darcy at New Westminster City Hall on January 26.

Sri Lanka Minister’s Visit

Sri Lanka’s Northern Provincial Council’s Education, Culture and Sports Minister T. Gurukularajah is visiting Vancouver and will be welcomed on Sunday, January 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Thurkha Amman Temple Hall, Edmonds Street, Burnaby. All are cordially invited.

South Asian Seniors: Carpet Bowling

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend a power presentation on “Digestive System Organs, Disorders & Treatment” (which was postponed due to bad weather) by Dr. Saroj Kumar, a family physician, on Sunday, January 29, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. There will be a question and answer session. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

SAFA’s Annual General Meeting

SAFA invites all new and old members to attend its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 30, 7-8:45 p.m., at the Terry Salman Branch of the Vancouver Public Library, 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver. Come and meet the board of directors and find out what is planned for the coming year.

Surrey Board of Trade: SFU President

On Tuesday, January 31, the Surrey Board of Trade will host a luncheon event featuring Professor Andrew Petter, President of Simon Fraser University. Petter’s keynote address will focus on the Building BC’s Knowledge Economy, with Surrey Leading the Way. Drawing upon the example provided by recent developments in Surrey, Petter will discuss what further steps governments, universities and communities can take to realize the province’s full potential in areas such as health, environmental and creative technologies. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Program 12–1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 +GST each (member) or $65+GST each (non-member).

Community Income Tax Volunteer Training

Richmond Multicultural Community Services: February 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at #340 -7000 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond. Facilitator: Canada Revenue Agency. Do you want to become a tax volunteer? Do you have background in accounting? Join this workshop to learn how to file an income tax return. Eligibility: Participants need to commit for 30 hours volunteer work during tax season in March and April. Call 604-279-7160 or email Ashok@rmcs.bc.ca or kara@rmcs.bc.ca to register.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at

10th World Religions Conference in Abbotsford, “Reconciling the Existence of God and Human Suffering.” Scholars from the Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and Sikh faiths will present their viewpoints on the topic. The conference will be moderated by Abbotsford Councillor Kelly Chahal of City of Abbotsford. The keynote address will be delivered by Shirley Wilson, Chair of the Abbotsford School District. Wednesday, February 1, 6-8:45 p.m. (Meet & Greet: 5:15 p.m.) at Columbia Bible College – Chapel Auditorium – 2940 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford.

Registration / Info: http://worldreligionsconference.ca/ or 1-877-767-1965.

South Asian Film Education Society (S.A.F.E.S)

South Asian Film Education Society (S.A.F.E.S) Surrey Chapter presents “Muzaffarnagar Baaqi Hai” – film screening and discussion on Sunday, February 5, 2-5 p.m., in Room No. 418 (Dr. Ambedkar Room), Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Surrey. Directed by Nakul Singh Sawhney, this is a 136-minute long documentary set in the aftermath of the communal riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of western Uttar Pradesh in August-September 2013.

Surrey Board of Trade: Economic Forecast Lunch

On Thursday, February 9, the Surrey Board of Trade will host its annual Economic Forecast Lunch with the focus being on the first 100 days of Trump, and the impact to Canadian businesses. The event will be moderated by Business in Vancouver’s Kirk LaPointe, with the following panelists lending their expertise on what’s expected for our local, provincial, federal and international economies – and what that means to your business or not-for-profit association: * Chris Jacobs, Managing Partner, Opportunity Northwest * Mike Holden, Chief Economist, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters * Robert Levy, Managing Director, Border Gold Corp. and Financial Commentator, CKNW * Stephen Murphy, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Western Bank. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Program 12-1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 +GST each (member) or $65+GST each (non-member). For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at anita@businessinsurrey.com or at 604-634-0342.

SAFA: International Women’s Day

February 18, 12-5 p.m. at Langara College, West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. South Asian Family Association (SAFA) is presenting its free annual women’s empowerment workshop, in partnership with the Langara School of Nursing. This year their theme, as part of Global 2017, International Women’s Day events, is “Be Bold For Change: Empowering Women in the Working World.” The afternoon will consist of individual presentations and interactive panel of accomplished women who will share their experiences in pursuing and achieving their career objectives. This will be a great occasion to benefit from the advice and guidance of our speakers, whether you are high school student contemplating your future education and career goals or a woman seeking to maximize your current working potential. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be opportunities to network with speakers, local community organizations and fellow attendees. For more info, visit www.safa.ca or email info@safa.ca.

Evening of Bhajan / Kirtan (Sai, etc)

All devotees are invited at Hindu Cultural Society and Community Centre of B.C., 3885 Albert Street, Burnaby, to participate in an evening of bhajan / kirtan (Sai, etc) on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. Program: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Bhajan / Kirtan. 7:15 p.m. Bhojan. Contact: Rajubhai Parekh at 604-327-8295 Kantibhai Patel at 604-522-7989 or the Mandir at 604-299-5922.

An Evening of Geet & Ghazal

KVP Entertainers are presenting a homage to India’s legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh & India’s legendary actor Om Puri with “An Evening of Geet & Ghazal” by Tauseef Akhtar and narrated by the baritone voice of Kabir Bedi at the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Kamal’s Video Palace (KVP Entertainers on Facebook) at 604-592-9777. Call 604-833-1977 for more information.

Shakti Awards Nomination

Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognized as a leader, advocate, artist, visionary or a source of strength? This is your opportunity to have them celebrated by nominating them for the Shakti Award. The Shakti Awards were founded in 2000 to recognize and honour women who have displayed Shakti – strength and energy – in their community, locally and / or globally. If you would like to nominate a woman that embodies Shakti, use the information below and email your nomination to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com no later than March 8. Awards will be announced at the Shakti Awards Gala on March 25 at Bollywood Banquet Hall at 6:30 p.m. Nominations must be submitted via email. Submissions sent through other means (social media, in-person or phone / text messages will not be considered). Ensure that the description of the nominee’s accomplishments reflect the category in which she is being nominated and provide clear examples of how the nominee has excelled in the specific field and why you feel she deserves the Shakti Award in that specific category. Categories: * Academic Achievement Award (High School or University / College student) * Public Service / Volunteer Award * Business Entrepreneur Award * Artistic Achievement Award * Sports and Recreational Award * Resilience Award – A woman who has overcome adversity and has used her personal journey in a way to inspire and motivate others to be positive despite challenges and setbacks. Her achievements may reflect one of the above categories or she can simply be a woman who takes care of her children, parents or herself. Nomination Information: * Name * Age * Address, phone number(s) and email * Name, phone number and email of nominator * Brief summary of reason for nomination – how the nominee’s accomplishments relate to the stated category, the impact of their role, and why they should be chosen to receive a specific award. Identify how the nominee will contribute to Shakti: Empowerment of Women, Children and Families Society.

Volunteers Needed: Tax Time

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) helps individuals prepare their income tax and benefit returns. CVITP volunteers help complete over half a million tax returns every year for individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation. They are once again seeking community organizations to host tax preparation clinics in communities throughout B.C. They are also looking for volunteers to prepare tax returns. Individuals must be willing to work with their local community organization and have a basic understanding of income tax. Community organizations and their volunteers have offered free tax preparation clinics in various locations including, schools, churches, seniors’ residences, and nursing homes. Community organizations find the CVITP an excellent way to reach out to seniors, students, and newcomers to Canada. The CRA offers free training and tax preparation software to community organizations and their volunteers. Training sessions start in January 2017. For more information, call 1-888-805-6662, or visit website at cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

