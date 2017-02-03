B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, February 4

(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form for the week. Please do not send posters. Email: EditorVoice@gmail.com)

Vaisakhi Day Celebration

Khalsa Diwan Society, Vancouver, presents Vaisakhi Day Celebration on Saturday, April 15: 7-9 a.m. Kirtan (Hymn singing); 9-9:30 a.m. Reception of dignitaries; 9:30-10:30 a.m. Speeches; 10:45 a.m. Ardas. Parade: 11 a.m. Departure from Gurdwara Sahib; 4 p.m. Return to Gurdwara Sahib. The parade will proceed from the Ross Street Temple to Ross Street, Marine Drive, Main Street, 49th Avenue, Fraser Street, 57th Avenue, Ross Street. Location: 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver. Telephone: 604-324-2010. Fax: 604-322-0504. Email: kdsross@live.com. Web: www.kdsross.com. RSVP A.J. Rai or Mrs. Mand at 604-322-5610 or email kdsross@live.com.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Community Forum: Immigration & Racial Discrimination

“Safeguarding Our Communities, Upholding Our Shared Values” – A Community Forum on Immigration & Racial Discrimination. Keynote address by Artur Wilczynski, Canada’s Ambassador to Norway.

When: Wednesday, February 22. Forum at 1:30 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m.

Where: UBC Robson Square.

Register at www.successbc.ca/communityforum

The VOICE is a media sponsor of the event.

South Asian Seniors: Pot Luck

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian senior members to participate in annual Pot Luck on Saturday, February 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a live light entertainment program by our talented parivar members, starting from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. Pre-registration required for non-members and participants. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

Muriel Arnason Library: Year of the Rooster

Saturday, February 4, 2-3 p.m. Muriel Arnason Library is celebrating its 9th annual Chinese New Year, and everyone is invited to join the library staff and some special artists to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Make a craft and a lucky envelope, and taste some New Year’s foods. Come and enjoy the Chinese dance by a professional dancer. This is a free, drop-in program. All supplies are provided. Muriel Arnason Library is located in the Township of Langley Civic Facility at 20338 – 65th Avenue. Phone: 604-532-3590.

South Asian Film Education Society (S.A.F.E.S): … CANCELLED BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER

South Asian Film Education Society (S.A.F.E.S) Surrey Chapter presents “Muzaffarnagar Baaqi Hai” – film screening and discussion on Sunday, February 5, 2-5 p.m., in Room No. 418 (Dr. Ambedkar Room), Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Surrey. Directed by Nakul Singh Sawhney, this is a 136-minute long documentary set in the aftermath of the communal riots that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of western Uttar Pradesh in August-September 2013.

South Asian Seniors: Elderly Financial Abuse & Estate Planning

Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members to attend a presentation organized by Jodh Singh Dhaliwal, Director, Indo Canadian Affairs, at Vancity on Wednesday, February 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple 8321 – 140th Street, Surrey. “Elderly Financial Abuse” will be covered by Danny Hayre, Assistant Branch Manager, and Pinder Pander, Accounts Manager. “Estate Planning” will be covered by Priti Tahilramani and Rohit Jaswal, wealth planners at Newton Branch. There will be a question and answer session. Pure vegetarian lunch will be served to all. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for further information.

Surrey Board of Trade: Economic Forecast Lunch

On Thursday, February 9, the Surrey Board of Trade will host its annual Economic Forecast Lunch with the focus being on the first 100 days of Trump, and the impact to Canadian businesses. The event will be moderated by Business in Vancouver’s Kirk LaPointe, with the following panelists lending their expertise on what’s expected for our local, provincial, federal and international economies – and what that means to your business or not-for-profit association: * Chris Jacobs, Managing Partner, Opportunity Northwest * Mike Holden, Chief Economist, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters * Robert Levy, Managing Director, Border Gold Corp. and Financial Commentator, CKNW * Stephen Murphy, Executive Vice-President, Canadian Western Bank. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Avenue, Surrey). Time: Lunch and Registration 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Program 12-1:30 p.m. Admission: $50 +GST each (member) or $65+GST each (non-member). For further information, contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at anita@businessinsurrey.com or at 604-634-0342.

DeltaKids: Family Connections

A free event for families on Valentine’s Day. The Family Connections event will be held at the North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Avenue, Delta, on Tuesday, February 14. The event has two parts. * From 9:30 to 11 a.m. there will be Valentine’s Day crafts, story time, and indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare, and preschools are welcome to attend. At 10:30 a.m., Dr. Charlotte Peterson will lead a short activity. This is sure to be both fun and an opportunity for families and caregivers to connect with the children in their care. * From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Peterson will share her research in a presentation called “Growing kind kids: mindful parenting from peaceful cultures.” Everyone is welcome to attend, but seating is limited. Early Childhood completion certificates will be provided. There is free childcare available during the presentation, on a first come, first serve basis. Contact Denise to save your place. Call 778-578-7840 or email Denises@reachchild.org

SAFA: International Women’s Day

Saturday, February 18, 12-5 p.m. at Langara College, West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. South Asian Family Association (SAFA) will be hosting its annual International Women’s Day Celebration on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Langara College, West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. The theme for 2017 is “Be Bold for Change: Empowering Women in the Workplace.” The afternoon event from 12-5 p.m. will feature two sessions, the first being a panel discussion with professional women from various career fields about the biases that women face every day in the workplace and strategies for empowerment and overcoming barriers. Following the panel presentation, there will be individual presentations by three distinguished female speakers and a Q&A session to follow. Throughout the event there will be entertainment and light refreshments and the finale will be marked by an opportunity for networking and mingling. All are invited to this free afternoon. The speakers will be Shushma Datt, the first Indo-Canadian broadcaster in Canada; Farzana Jaffer-Jeraj, who is a noted author, motivational speaker, and life coach; Deena Safi, a woman who balances many roles as a life coach, wellness counselor, clinical hypnotherapist, event planner, professional makeup artist, and community activist; and Jivi Saran, an author and corporate mentalist who hails from Nanaimo. Admission to this event is free, however it requires pre-registration on the day of the event. You can obtain more info by emailing info@safa.ca or calling 778-688-3996.

Evening of Bhajan / Kirtan (Sai, etc)

All devotees are invited at Hindu Cultural Society and Community Centre of B.C., 3885 Albert Street, Burnaby, to participate in an evening of bhajan / kirtan (Sai, etc) on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. Program: 5:15-6:45 p.m. Bhajan / Kirtan. 7:15 p.m. Bhojan. Contact: Rajubhai Parekh at 604-327-8295 Kantibhai Patel at 604-522-7989 or the Mandir at 604-299-5922.

Free Session: Permanent Resident Application

Richmond Multicultural Community Services. On Saturday, February 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at #320 – 7000 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond. Are you an international student or temporary foreign worker? Would you like to learn details of different categories to become a permanent resident of Canada? Do you want to apply for permanent residence? Join this workshop to learn more about how to apply for Permanent Residence (PR). Updated on requirements for PR. Email: karamjit@rmcs.bc.ca or phone 604-279-7160 to register.

Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA)

14th Annual International Mother Language Day on Sunday, February 26. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Function: 2-4 p.m. At North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 – 84th Avenue, Delta. * Discussions: Ongoing efforts to have Punjabi language education in all levels of educational institutions. * Guest speaker: Harnarayan Singh, a well-known broadcaster and musician. * Special Honour: PLEA will honour a prominent, well-known personality of Punjabi community who has done great service for Punjabi language education in Canada. * Young Punjabi learners will share poetry, songs and ideas. PLEA invites everyone to come and be part of the annual celebration of our mother tongue Punjabi. Free event. Refreshments. For more information, contact: Balwant Sanghera at 604-836-8976 / Sadhu Binning at 604-437-9014 / Parvinder Dhariwal at 778-838-1121 / Paul Binning at 778-889-8255.

Surrey-Green Timbers NDP: Kick Up Your Heels

12nd Annual Kick Up Your Heels: Bollywood Bhangra Bash hosted by retiring MLA Sue Hammell and NDP candidate Rachna Singh on Sunday, March 5 at the Aria Banquet Hall, 12350 Pattullo Place, Surrey. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. This year is in celebration of International Women’s Day. Our feature performers include a high-energy team of female bhangra dancers alongside female dhol drummers to take you into the energetic and exuberant atmosphere of Bollywood films. We welcome everyone to join the dancers in a bhangra lesson. There will also be an Indian buffet, a silent auction and shopping at our boutique. Tickets: Early Bird – $60 (until February 5). Regular – $75. Diva VIP – $100 (includes a drink ticket and a gift bag). To purchase tickets online, visit:

https://secure.bcndp.org/event/549. To purchase by phone, in cash or by cheque: Phone: 604-603-1790 (Jason) /email kickup2017@gmail.com

An Evening of Geet & Ghazal

KVP Entertainers are presenting a homage to India’s legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh & India’s legendary actor Om Puri with “An Evening of Geet & Ghazal” by Tauseef Akhtar and narrated by the baritone voice of Kabir Bedi at the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Kamal’s Video Palace (KVP Entertainers on Facebook) at 604-592-9777. Call 604-833-1977 for more information.

Shakti Awards Nomination

Do you know a woman who deserves to be recognized as a leader, advocate, artist, visionary or a source of strength? This is your opportunity to have them celebrated by nominating them for the Shakti Award. The Shakti Awards were founded in 2000 to recognize and honour women who have displayed Shakti – strength and energy – in their community, locally and / or globally. If you would like to nominate a woman that embodies Shakti, use the information below and email your nomination to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com no later than March 8. Awards will be announced at the Shakti Awards Gala on March 25 at Bollywood Banquet Hall at 6:30 p.m. Nominations must be submitted via email. Submissions sent through other means (social media, in-person or phone / text messages will not be considered). Ensure that the description of the nominee’s accomplishments reflect the category in which she is being nominated and provide clear examples of how the nominee has excelled in the specific field and why you feel she deserves the Shakti Award in that specific category. Categories: * Academic Achievement Award (High School or University / College student) * Public Service / Volunteer Award * Business Entrepreneur Award * Artistic Achievement Award * Sports and Recreational Award * Resilience Award – A woman who has overcome adversity and has used her personal journey in a way to inspire and motivate others to be positive despite challenges and setbacks. Her achievements may reflect one of the above categories or she can simply be a woman who takes care of her children, parents or herself. Nomination Information: * Name * Age * Address, phone number(s) and email * Name, phone number and email of nominator * Brief summary of reason for nomination – how the nominee’s accomplishments relate to the stated category, the impact of their role, and why they should be chosen to receive a specific award. Identify how the nominee will contribute to Shakti: Empowerment of Women, Children and Families Society.

Volunteers Needed: Tax Time

The Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) helps individuals prepare their income tax and benefit returns. CVITP volunteers help complete over half a million tax returns every year for individuals who have a modest income and a simple tax situation. They are once again seeking community organizations to host tax preparation clinics in communities throughout B.C. They are also looking for volunteers to prepare tax returns. Individuals must be willing to work with their local community organization and have a basic understanding of income tax. Community organizations and their volunteers have offered free tax preparation clinics in various locations including, schools, churches, seniors’ residences, and nursing homes. Community organizations find the CVITP an excellent way to reach out to seniors, students, and newcomers to Canada. The CRA offers free training and tax preparation software to community organizations and their volunteers. Training sessions start in January 2017. For more information, call 1-888-805-6662, or visit website at cra.gc.ca/volunteer.

PICS: Free Self Employment Program

Are you unemployed or working less than 20 hours per week? Are you thinking of launching your own business? Join PICS for an information session on PICS’ Self Employment Program at one of PICS Offices: * Suite 205, 12725 80th Avenue, Surrey – every 2nd Wednesday of the month, or * 8153 Main Street (near Marine Drive), Vancouver – every 3rd Wednesday of the month. All info sessions are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This program offers * Business Start-Up Training * Business Plan Writing * Business Advisor Support * Networking Events * Support During Business Launch Period. To attend a session, pre-register at Katarina.Low@pics.bc.ca or 604-596-7722, ext. 150

(For more events, please visit the “Event” section of our website www.voiceonline.com)