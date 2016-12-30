B.C. EVENTS: For the week of Saturday, December 31

97th Annual Polar Bear Swim

Sunday, January 1, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jump into 2017! Take an invigorating dip in English Bay for Vancouver’s annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim. Join thousands of hardy “polar bears” in this free Vancouver tradition. Joi us: * Dress up in fancy costume * Compete in the Peter Pantages Memorial 100-yard swim race * Come out to watch and delight in the spectacle. Register in-person or download the registration form to bring with you on the day of (you will also be entered into the prize draw): www.vancouver.ca/Polar-Bear-Swim. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. The Greater Vancouver Food Bank will be accepting donations of non-perishable food or cash – please be generous. Polar Bear Swim tips: * If you have a heart problem – be a spectator! * Children must swim and stay with an adult * Leave your dog at home * Do not drink – alcohol does not warm you up – it accelerates hypothermia * Do not stay in the water longer than 15 minutes. Body heat is lost 25 times faster in water than in air * Do not remove your clothing until swim time. The swim will be started by a flag and siren * Entrants in the 100 yard race – meet in the front line on the north side (Stanley Park side) of the enclosure * First three swimmers to touch the marker buoy by the lifeguard boat – give your names to the lifeguard * After you swim, pick up your commemorative button at the large polar bear or at the registration table. Find out more about Vancouver’s Polar

New Youth Employment Training Program

To meet the growing needs of the manufacturing industry, the BC Alliance for Manufacturing is starting a new Youth Employment Training Program (YETP). To meet a shortage of job-ready employees, this is a tuition-free, 8-week program that will allow graduates to obtain entry-level work in the fast paced and exciting manufacturing industry (e.g. food processing, glass, steel, wood or plastics fabrication): * Starting wages are $12.75-$15/hr. Wages can increase with further specialization. * Classes start in early January at a central location, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. * Transit tickets are available for those who qualify. * Program is open to permanent residents & those with Canadian citizenship (recent EI claimants or students non-eligible). * No previous experience is necessary. Training includes Workplace Communication and Job Entry skills and assistance. * Native English, CLB level 4 or equivalent is required. For more information, including eligibility, contact BC Alliance for Manufacturing. Email: youth@manufacturingbc.org. Phone: 604-900-1980 (ext. 6)

Bright Nights Christmas Train

The 19th annual train is a joint event of the Vancouver Park Board and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund featuring displays with three million lights, train decorations, entertainment, and Santa Claus. The matinee and evening Bright Nights train runs from now until Sunday, January 1. Hours vary. It is closed Christmas Day. Donations in bins at the front gate and partial proceeds from train admissions support the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Almost $3 million has been raised to date. The Bright Nights Christmas Train also accepts donations for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. For schedule: http://vancouver.ca/parks-recreation-culture/bright-nights-train.aspx

VanDusen Botanical Garden

32nd annual Festival of Lights (FOL). More than 15 acres of the Garden will be decorated with one million lights. The event includes the Dancing Lights show on Livingstone Lake, roving Scandinavian gnomes, music, tasty treats and drinks, Santa and, new this year, a holiday carousel. A ride on the carousel is included in every event admission. Stop by the Eiffel Tower to take a selfie under the dazzling lights and share on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #JardinsDeParis for a chance to win two economy tickets to Paris, courtesy of Air France and YVR. There is also a photo contest this year. Visitors can use #VanDusenFOL and post event photos on Twitter or Instagram for a chance to win prizes, including a one-year membership to VanDusen Garden. FOL runs nightly between now and January 2 and is closed December 25. More information can be found at vancouver.ca/VanDusenFOL.

North Vancouver Christmas Lights for Charity

The Ribalkin / Viau family are at it again – covering their roof, gardens, gutters, railings and driveway in thousands upon of lights, blow-up displays, Christmas decorations and holiday cheer. From 2010 to 2015, this family display has raised $46,777.16 and 587 bags of groceries. The house is located at 4967 Chalet Place, at the top of Skyline Drive, in North Vancouver. Opening night was November 28. The lights will be on daily from 5:30 until 11 p.m., ending on January 6. The family gives 100% of all proceeds to two returning charities, the Harvest Project and Shriners Cares for Kids. This year, they are adding a third charity: BC Epilepsy Society.

