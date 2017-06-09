(These are FREE listings. Your submission must be emailed by Wednesday night in typed form. Please do not send posters. Email: [email protected])

ALS Awareness Month

June is ALS Awareness Month in Canada. During the month of June, dozens of events are planned throughout B.C., including Victoria Flower Day, Walks for ALS, PGA of BC Golfathon fo ALS, 31st Annual ALS Memorial Golf Tournament and more. Details for all can be found at www.alsbc.ca /Events.

Fraser Valley Walk for ALS

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Fraser Valley Walk for ALS will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Mill Lake Park, Abbotsford. The Walk will start at 11 a.m., with check-in at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited and welcome to join this family friendly event. The 5km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. Website www.walkforals.ca

Surrey: Oak Meadows Park

Join in the celebration to officially open Oak Meadows Park in Surrey’s Sunnyside neighbourhood on Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (welcoming remarks and official ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.) Location: 16271 – 22nd Avenue. The grand opening event will include guided park tours, children’s nature-based activities, face painting and refreshments.

Italian Day on The Drive 2017

Location: Commercial Drive (from Venables Street to Grandview Cut). Date: Sunday, June 11. Time: 12-8 p.m. With featured attractions for the whole family, Italian Day is the perfect way to indulge and have fun on a summer afternoon. Fifth Avenue will be transformed into an Italian corner and will be a one-stop shop for visitors, offering the full Italian experience, featuring music, displays and even more food. Whitecaps and BMO Human foosball, a Car2Go lounge filled with activities for members, and displays featuring new and vintage vehicles will keep you busy in between the Italian cuisine and music. As the street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Venables St. and the Grandview cut, it is recommended that visitors walk, cycle, transit or Car2Go (there will be some dedicated parking for Car2Go members) to get to event. Bicycle Valet will also be on site. For more information, visit www.italianday.ca.

City of Bhangra Festival

June 11-17 in Vancouver and Surrey. Local music stars En Karma, Horsepowar, DJ Khanvict, US artist Beya Likhari, and EDM superstar Nucleya perform. Information and tickets: www.vibc.org , and www.facebook.com/vancouverbhangra/

* June 11: VIBC’s Desi Music Incubator – Surrey Arts Centre, 12-6 p.m. Free

In partnership with the Surrey Art Gallery. Sponsored by Music BC and Creative BC

A special one-day series of skill-building and networking sessions for youth interested in music and the music business, the Incubator features: a music production workshop with India’s EDM superstar Nucleya; a lyric workshop with Vancouver rapper Horsepowar; a DJing workshop with DJ Khanvict; and an industry workshop with members of Music BC, Nimbus, and SOCAN. Reaching across cultural and age boundaries, this event brings together some of the finest international and local South Asian talent and music industry professionals to share skills, network, and build community.

* June 12: Reel Bhangra: VIBC Short Film Fest – Vancity Theatre

Featuring the world premiere screening of Bhangra City produced by Delhi 2 Dublinwith funding from Telus.

The City of Bhangra Festival introduces an inaugural evening of film spotlighting the voices of young South Asian filmmakers. This 2-hour event showcases several local and international short films. A mixer with Delhi 2 Dublin and special guests follows the screening.

* June 14: Rupi Kaur – Vogue Theatre – Sold Out

* June 15: Bhangra: WE – Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Surrey 6-9 p.m. Free

Following the success of last year’s groundbreaking panel, Bhangra: SHE, the festival delves deeper into an exploration of the complexity of our identities as young South Asian change-makers. Bhangra: WE features presentations as well as panel discussions on the theme of Intersections. This year’s panel includes a range of progressive women artists, academics, musicians, dancers and writers.

Topics will include: creative entrepreneurship; the diasporic arts; female identity in Punjabi music and Punjabi culture; and social media and the arts.

Featured speakers: Moderator of Bhangra: WE Rakhi Mutta (Toronto) and creator of web series Anarkali, manager of Rupi Kaur and KayRay; singer Beya Likhari (Baltimore); singerSabrina (San Diego); and dancers Shivani Bhagwanand Chaya Kumar (Los Angeles).

* June 16: Jaloos – Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver 10 p.m.

A massive hit in 2016, City of Bhangra collaborates for a second year with Fortune and local DJ duo Lil’India. Joining Lil’ India on the all-gal roster are guests that include Baltimore’s Beya Likhari and San Diego’s Sabrina. Accompanying the music, a mini art show curated by the Don’t Doze collective.

* June 17: Downtown Bhangra – Surrey City Hall Plaza, 12 – 8 p.m. Free

City of Bhangra’s marquee event, Downtown Bhangra, comes to Surrey for the first time! This full-daylong family celebration of bhangra culture features world-class headliners, local bhangra teams, talented BC artists, workshops, and more. 2017’ s Downtown Bhangra showcases the joy and diversity of bhangra, and promises to be the fest’s best day yet!

The lineup includes: singer Zora Randhawa and rapper Fateh, who have been tearing up the charts with their recent hits; local heroes En Karma, who are sitting on a brand new album; DJ Intense, who wrote the music for last summer’s anthem, Suit; and San Diego-based up-and- coming singer, Sabrina. Just confirmed local singer Kirti Arneja.

* Bhangra Heavyweights – Crystal at York, Surrey, 10 p.m.

When all is said and done, we finish the fest the way we know best – with the hottest bhangra dance party of the year in our fave downtown Vancouver venue! This year features a performance by Toronto’s J. Statik playing head-to-head with hometown heroes from the Decibel Crew. Maximum capacity 500 people so get your tickets early! A showcase of the finest DJs in North America’s bhangra scene.

South Asian Seniors: Do Seniors Need Vitamins & Supplements?

Vedic Seniors Parivar Centre of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey invites South Asian adults / senior members as well as non-members for a presentation – Do seniors need vitamins & supplements? – by Dr. Pargat Singh Bhurji, a pediatrician, on Sunday, June 11, 2- 3:30 p.m., at Shanti Niketan Hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th Street, Surrey. There will be a question and answer session. Tea and light snacks will be served. Contact coordinator Surendra Handa at 604-507-9945 for more information.

Surrey Relay for Life

June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre: an inspirational, non-competitive, 12-hour fundraising event to celebrate life and fight cancer. To register, go to www.relayforlife.ca/surrey. For more information, call 604-837-6837.

Community of Surrey Team Up Against ALS

Every year, volunteers from all around the province team up with the ALS Society of BC to organize and lead a Walk for ALS. This year’s Surrey Walk for ALS will be held on Sunday, June 17 at Bear Creek Park special events area, Surrey. The Walk will start at 12:30 p.m., with check-in at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited. The 5 km walk gives people the chance to raise funds and awareness for those living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and their families. Leading up to the event, walkers collect pledges from family, friends, and colleagues who wish to sponsor them. Website www.walkforals.ca . On the day of the Walk, participants can enjoy various activities organized by the volunteers.

Surrey Libraries: Young Adult Writing Contest

Surrey Libraries’ Young Adult Writing Contest (YAWC) turns 30 this year. The contest is open to ages 12-18 and is free to enter. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Teens can submit short stories, poems, or comics before July 31, 11:59 p.m. Winners will be acknowledged at an Awards Gala in the Fall. For contest rules, visit the libraries or https://surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/young-adult-writing-contest

Surrey Board of Trade

The Surrey Board of Trade will be joined by Gopal Sahota, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board on Wednesday, June 21 at their Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner. Sahota will provide an update on the State of the Real Estate Industry. Also at the event, new and incoming Board Directors will be inducted, with Dr. Greg Thomas as Board Chair. They are: Perminder Chohan, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network; Curtis Christopherson, Innovative Fitness; Baljit Dhaliwal, Ashton College; Stephen Dooley, SFU Surrey (incumbent); Mandie LaMontagne, The Intueri Group; Balraj Mann, The BM Group of Companies (incumbent); Dan Reader, Murray Latta Progressive Machine; Doug Tennant, Semiahmoo House Society (incumbent); and Tako van Popta, McQuarrie Hunter LLP. Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Avenue, Surrey). Time: Dinner and Registration 5:30 p.m; Program 6:15 – 8:30 p.m. Admission: $65 +GST each or $520+GST table of 8. For further information, please contact Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade, at [email protected] or at 604-634-0342.

Yoga at Langara

The Indian Consulate General partners with Langara College to celebrate Third International Day of Yoga. When: Saturday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Where: Langara College, 100 West 49th Avenue, Vancouver. Besides the demonstration of Asanas under Common Yoga Protocol by some renowned yoga gurus of Vancouver, the program will also include presentations by Langara College and India Tourism and a Quiz Section on Yoga. The event is free for all, but as the space is limited, all are requested to register themselves by email at [email protected] It will be on a first come, first served basis. Participants are being requested to bring their own yoga mats and refillable water bottles.

Sidak 2017

Sidak 2017 marks the 15th year that SikhRI is hosting the program. The program will be taking place from July 23 to August 5 at the Khalsa Centre in Miracle Valley, B.C. Sidak is a distinctive leadership development program for young adults seeking to increase their commitment towards Sikhi. This two-week intensive immersion into Sikh culture, language, values and community is held annually in the summer at the Khalsa Centre in British Columbia. This year we will be running 3 tracks: Gurbani 101: Introduction to Guru Granth Sahib / Sikhi 101: Introduction to Sikh History & Theology / Sikhi 201: Religion & Revolution. www.sikhri.org/sidak

Free Movies at Stanley Park

Fresh Air Cinema’s Evo Summer Cinema Series returning to the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow by Second Beach in Stanley Park. Fresh Air Cinema will be running eight free shows this summer at sundown on Tuesdays in July and August: “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) – July 4; “The Goonies” (1985) – July 11; “Toy Story” (1995) – July 18; “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983) – July 25; “Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long” (1991) – August 1st; “Jaws” (1975) – August 8; “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002) – August 15; and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) – August 22.

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon

S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Walk with the Dragon is returning to the Lumbermen’s Arch, Stanley Park, on Sunday, July 16. Hosted by the S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Foundation, the event hopes to raise another $400,000 towards S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’s programs and services for seniors, women, youth and families that receive partial or no government funding. In addition to the traditional 3-km and 7-km excursions along the Stanley Park seawall, there will be stage performances represented by different cultures. A special performance by Syrian refugees will be featured on the stage. The event will have a Kids Zone area with bouncy castle, face painting, airbrush tattoos, balloon twister, photo-shoot, henna artist, crafts, and caricature artist to bring more fun to the young families and their kids. RBC’s sports training zone will provide special experience for young children and encourage them to learn to play. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m. Information on team registration and online donations is now available on www.successfoundation.ca/walk2017/

Richmond Night Market

From a giant inflatable birthday cake to an 80-foot-wide fun map of Canada there’s lots to experience while you’re here. Check out the “Canada 150” display from the City of Richmond. The international food fair celebrates Canada’s diversity with more variety this year, with over a hundred vendors and over 500 food choices. There’s 200 retail stalls packed with fashion accessories, beauty products, electronic accessories, clothing, household items, etc. The entertainment stage will be sporting a “Canada 150” theme with lots of exciting live, local performances from singing and dancing to magic shows and stunts. The Magical Dino Park. There’s new rides including Bumper Cars, the Dino ATV Adventure ride, or the virtual Dino Hunter game. Weekend and holiday evenings from now to October 9. Gates open at 7 p.m. on the corner of Number 3 and River Road, just one block away from the Bridgeport Canada Line station. Go online at: www.richmondnightmarket.com

Surrey Art Gallery: Vaisakhi

Passionate Colours: from now until July 14. The South Asian Artists Guild has launched an exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery that embodies a zest for life and passion for colour. The artists in Passionate Colours are: Shital Anmol, Gunwant Bassi, Sanjoy Das, Vipin Kapoor, Baljit Kaur, Bindoo Matharu, Jay Panesar, Jarnail Singh, Navalpreet Rangi, Neeti Singh, Parminder Singh, and Mandeep Wirk. Surrey Art Gallery at 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey. Phone: 604-501-5566 / surrey.ca/artgallery. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. / Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. / Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. / Sunday 12-5 p.m. / Closed Mondays and holidays.

