PRELIMINARY voting results for the 2017 Provincial General Election will be reported on Elections BC’s website after 8 p.m. (Pacific time) on May 9.

Results will be updated regularly while initial count takes place at over 1,300 voting locations throughout British Columbia. Ballots cast at advance and general voting are counted during initial count.

Preliminary results will include:

the number of votes cast for each candidate,

the percentage of the popular vote for each candidate,

the number of ballot boxes reported, and

the total number of ballot boxes.

Absentee ballots will be counted during final count between May 22 and 24. Final results will be available on the Elections BC website after the conclusion of final count.

ADVANCE VOTING FIGURES

Initial and final count

What is initial count?

Initial count is the preliminary count of ballots for the election.

Ballots from advance and general voting are counted at initial count.

Results are reported as soon as they become available after voting closes at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Pacific time. Ballots are counted by the election officials responsible for each ballot box. Results reporting may take longer for areas which experienced high voter turnout on General Voting Day or during advance voting.

What happens after initial count?

After initial count, district electoral officers verify the results reported at initial count, and send certification envelopes containing absentee ballots to the voter’s district of residence to be considered for final count.

District electoral officers also review certification envelopes to see if they will be considered for final count. Certification envelopes remain unopened if they do not meet the requirements of theElection Act. For example, a mail-in ballot would remain in its certification envelope if the voter was not registered to vote.

What is final count?

The absentee ballots for the election are counted at final count.

Absentee ballots counted at final count include votes cast by voters outside of their electoral district, in a district electoral office, or by mail.

Final count will take place from May 22 to May 24 .

. Final voting results for the election are announced after the conclusion of final count.

When will voter turnout figures be available?

Elections BC will publish a preliminary voter turnout figure after every electoral district has reported their preliminary results from initial count. When this figure is available will depend on how long it takes to report preliminary results from initial count, which will depend on voter turnout.

Only a preliminary voter turnout figure will be available in the days after General Voting Day because:

o the number of voters who registered on General Voting Day will not be known; and

o the number of valid absentee votes will not be known until after the conclusion of final count.

