THE Association of South Asian Professionals of British Columbia (ASAP) with support from the Real Canadian Superstore on Marine Drive and Tim Hortons on Commercial Drive fed hundreds on Saturday at Oppenheimer Park in East Vancouver.

It was a sunny day as hundreds of hot dogs were served up to a long lineup of the less fortunate ones. A dozen ASAP volunteers happily distributed hot dogs, cookies and coffee. There was also used clothing in good condition along with footwear for the less fortunate.

“We believe in giving back to the community through good causes like this one with the Association of South Asian Professionals of BC,” said Remo Mastropieri, Manager, Real Canadian Superstore.

Owner of Tim Hortons on Commercial Drive, Mandeep Kandola, said: “I am pleased to offer my continued support to ASAP in its endeavours to give back to the community and help the less fortunate.”

Saturday’s event was extra special for ASAP members as they were joined by their children. Simone Phull, an eight-year-old volunteer, said: “I enjoyed volunteering with my dad because we were able to help others.”

“After eight years of organizing these events at Oppenheimer Park, there is still a tremendous need for such events. Many thanks to Superstore on Marine Drive and Tim Hortons on Commercial Drive for their generous support. We could not continue to hold these events without the support of such great corporate citizens. ASAP and its members are doing their part by getting involved, giving back to the community and raising awareness. We encourage and challenge others to go out into the community and help others or, better yet, join us to make a difference,” said Jindy Bhalla, President of ASAP.

The ASAP is a group consisting of South Asian professionals from various disciplines. They include lawyers, engineers, brokers, financiers, doctors, pharmacists, notaries, mediapersons and local business people. The vision of the association is to exhibit social responsibility through positive action in the general community, foster leadership by acting as role models and mentors, and advocate for social issues in British Columbia, all in a professional manner focusing solely on need.

To learn how you can make a difference, contact ASAP President Jindy Bhalla at [email protected], visit their Facebook page or log onto their website www.asapbc.com