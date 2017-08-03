THE Association of South Asian Professionals of British Columbia (ASAP) teamed up with the Real Canadian Superstore on Marine Drive in Vancouver to feed hundreds on Saturday at Oppenheimer Park in East Vancouver.

It was a sunny summer day as hundreds of hot dogs were served up to a long lineup of needy people. A dozen ASAP and Superstore volunteers happily distributed hot dogs to the needy. By raising awareness, ASAP hopes others will join in to make a meaningful difference in the lives of some 2,300 homeless people in Vancouver.

Food and supplies for the event were donated by Real Canadian Superstore. “We believe in giving back to the community and especially to those in need through good causes like this one with the Association of South Asian Professionals of BC,” said Karl Browne, Manager, Real Canadian Superstore.

“After eight years of organizing these events at Oppenheimer Park, there is still a great need to give back more. Many thanks to Superstore on Marine Drive for not only supplying all the goods for the event, but also coming out to volunteer their time for this event. We could not continue to do this outreach without the generous support of such great corporate citizens. ASAP and its members are doing their part by getting involved, giving back to the community and raising awareness. We encourage and challenge others to go out into the community and help others or better yet join us to make a difference,” said Jindy Bhalla, President of ASAP.

ASAP strives to recruit individuals who are looking to make a difference.

ASAP runs a School Mentorship Program, Hot Dogs for the Homeless Campaigns, Awareness Campaigns, and ASAP Networking Nights

To learn how you can make a difference, contact Bhalla at [email protected] , visit ASAP Facebook page or log onto website www.asapbc.com