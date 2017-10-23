Sindhi Association of B.C. celebrates Diwali in style

BY ANUPA MASAND

THE Sindhi Association of British Columbia, established in 2011, celebrated this year’s Diwali in style. The gala, called Jhilmil Diyaree, which was held on October 14 at New Era Banquet Hall, was a sold-out event.

The SABC board, presided by Amar Ochani, aimed to involve the youths of the community and this was achieved by including Bollywood dance, hip-hop dance and a fashion show incorporating the spirit of Diwali.

Keeping also in mind the mix of Indo-Canadian community attending this event, English country songs were sung by Terrance and Shirley with guitar accompaniment. Bollywood’s golden era was revived by Mohan Bhojwani through his violin, playing hits from the 60s. But the highlight of the evening that left the audience spellbound was the Jhilmil fashion show with the essence of festival of lights elegantly choreographed by Sandy K. Deo, who volunteered for this community event. The models were a mix of professionals and community members from ages 15 to 50 years. The background music was brilliantly mixed and scored by a grade 12 youth, Gautam Masand. He also walked the ramp alongside his father Harish Masand, who coordinated the entire fashion show. Gunjan Vaswani gave a powerful performance and the show stopper was Melanie Chevrier in her golden outfit. The emcee, Seema Vaswani, who was supported by Harish, kept the audience engaged the whole evening.