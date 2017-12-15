Woman sexually assaulted near Everett Crowley Park in southeast Vancouver

THE Vancouver Police Department is warning the public after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger on December 13 around 8:30 p.m. near Everett Crowley Park in southeast Vancouver.

Officers would like to speak with two witnesses who scared off the attacker and took care of the victim.

The assault was reported to police on December 14. A woman in her 20s was walking on Matheson Crescent towards SE Marine Drive when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man with a knife. The woman was pushed backwards into bushes and sexually assaulted until a couple out walking their dog intervened and scared off the suspect.

“We are thankful that this couple were there to help stop the assault,” said Constable Jason Doucette. “They stayed with the victim to ensure her safety and even helped her get home. Unfortunately, we haven’t had an opportunity to speak with them, as we don’t even know their names. It’s very important to our investigation that they come forward.”

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 40 years old, 5’6”- 5’7” tall, approximately 170 lbs, with an athletic build. He was wearing a tight black t-shirt, black pants, and had his face covered.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Matheson Crescent and SE Marine Drive on Wednesday evening around 8:30, or has information about this incident, is asked to contact the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.