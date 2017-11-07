Woman assaulted on Cambie Street sidewalk in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Police are asking the public for information regarding an assault that sent a 31-year-old woman to hospital. Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, the woman was walking alone on the east sidewalk of Cambie Street between West 46th Avenue and West 44th Avenue, when an unknown suspect shoved her from behind.

The assault caused her to hit the concrete and knocked her unconscious. After the woman regained consciousness, she went home and called police. She was transported to hospital for minor injuries and was later released.

The motive for the attack is unclear and investigators are trying to piece together the available evidence. If anyone has any information regarding this assault, call Vancouver Police investigators at (604)717-9543 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-222-8477.