TORONTO Police announced on Wednesday that Fahmy Saggaf, 41, of Toronto, was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on May 18.

It is alleged that on January 25, a 15-year-old girl boarded an Uber from the bus terminal at Bay Street and Edward Street. During the ride, the driver sexually assaulted the girl and dropped her off at her destination.

In May, the girl spoke of the incident and was encouraged to report it.

Saggaf is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 22.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and encourage them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook.