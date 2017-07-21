ON Friday afternoon, with the assistance of Surrey RCMP, the Vancouver Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Surrey. Thirty-one-year-old Stephen Farmer of Vancouver was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder in relation to the January 2017 homicide at the Savoy Hotel in Vancouver.

On January 27, around 10:30 p.m., Vancouver Police were called in regards to shots fired inside the Savoy Hotel located at 258 East Hastings Street. When police arrived, they found 62-year-old Joseph Billy Bustinski suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later.

Friday’s arrest follows an arrest that took place on July 13, when 29-year-old Marnie Marie Scow turned herself in after she was charged with manslaughter.

Farmer, the subject of a June 1 appeal by Surrey RCMP, was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Surrey, including three charges of driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, and breach of probation.

“As a result of the cooperation and determination of both the VPD and the Surrey RCMP, a violent offender has been taken off the street today,” said Vancouver Police Staff-Sgt. Randy Fincham.