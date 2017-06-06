A 69-year-old Vancouver man arrested on June 2 in relation to last week’s sexual assault in East Vancouver has now been released from custody with a September 11 court date.

Just after 8 p.m. on May 30, an 18-year-old woman was canvassing for donations in the area of Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street when she was reportedly groped at a residence. She fled the home and contacted police.

An investigation was conducted by the Sex Crimes Unit and a suspect was identified and brought in for police questioning.

Investigators are continuing to gather information.